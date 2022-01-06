Did you like “Don’t Look Up”? Then watch “Station Eleven”, the series that shows the worst of humanity | HBO Max | Don’t look up | Netflix | TVMAS

According to the criteria of Know more

The apocalyptic stories have been a constant in the popular imagination, perhaps motivated by the natural thanatic impulse of the human being. But that these stories have a better footing on the ground, that is, that they look more credible and attached to reality, is an unequivocal response to our current times, marked by anxiety and fear.

Hence, to cite just one example, the success of a movie like “Don’t Look Up” on Netflix can be explained. A divisive film, with enthusiastic defenders and fierce critics, but one that has left almost no one indifferent. Y Although the Adam McKay movie is a satirical comedy, take advantage of contemporary debates around the climate crisis, conspiracy theories and ‘fake news’ roaming the web.

A bit of that is also what “Station Eleven”, the recent HBO Max miniseries, does. He does it without the black humor of “Don’t Look Up” and, in fact, it does better. Because its story is set in the context of a flu pandemic that begins to deplete the world population, with more than obvious resonances from the COVID-19 crisis that we have been facing for two years.

Gael García Bernal is another of the actors who star in “Station Eleven”, the new HBO Max miniseries.

Interestingly, “Station Eleven” is actually an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Canadian writer Emily St. John Mandel, published in 2014. That is, a book that anticipated the current crisis. But the authors of its television version – Patrick Somerville is the creator – have managed to take advantage of the situation to make the fiction much more similar to the spread of the coronavirus that surprised locals and strangers.

And there it is the first and most salient attribute of the series: a chilling ability to show us the initial moments of a pandemic, with situations full of uncertainty, fear, mistrust and misinformation. The first episodes of “Station Eleven” lead us to those weeks when COVID-19 looked like an invisible monster ready to annihilate us , spreading through airports, collapsing hospitals, pushing masses that desperately supplied themselves in supermarkets and then locked themselves in their homes.

That feeling of strangeness is accentuated by a peculiar narrative structure: the writers of “Station Eleven” opt for time jumps and crossover stories, plunging the viewer into a bewilderment similar to that suffered by the characters. That is why the beginning of the series is delivering information dropwise, suggesting it rather than telling it, appealing above all to the tone and atmosphere to absorb the attention.

HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” portrays the bewilderment and fear produced by a flu pandemic: lockdown, contagion, deaths and more.

On the other hand, chapters 4 and 5 (the series has advanced to that point at least in Latin America, with deliveries of two episodes per week until completing 10) begin to show more direct action. The argument is narrated in several times (the pre-pandemic past, the irruption of the virus, and the post-apocalyptic future), but little by little they begin to tie ends, to elucidate strange connections between the characters, and to create conflicts of interest.

It is not for nothing that allusions to Shakespeare appear as a ‘leitmotif’. There is a staging of “King Lear” and another of “Hamlet”, several of the protagonists are actors or writers, and there is even a traveling theater company. Because basically “Station Eleven” addresses the vicissitudes of the pandemic from the point of view of representation. What a great show in which people have to form groups (symptomatic and asymptomatic, cautious and skeptical, etc.) and in which conflicts arise almost by spontaneous generation.

In this Shakespearean line, “Station Eleven” is also a story of betrayals, omens and predestinations; of the haphazard in personal relationships and collective behaviors; of deranged people, on the verge of collapse and madness. A series about the pandemic, but that delves into what may be the true future of humanity: one much more realistic but no less disturbing.

“Station Eleven” stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, David Wilmot, Gael García Bernal, Danielle Deadwyler, among other figures.

It is available on the HBO Max platform. Premieres new episodes every Thursday.