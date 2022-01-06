Developer mode has not been removed from Xbox Series, it will continue as usual

This morning we shared with you a piece of news that did not sit well with the Xbox developer community around the world. Microsoft without warning I was disabling the mode that has Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S available that allows developers to use the console as if it were a development kit.

The alarms were going off this morning and the community has begun to ask Microsoft for explanations to know the reasons why it was disabling developer mode. Hours later we have official statements and we can confirm that everything will continue as it has been until now, Microsoft will not disable the developer mode and will soon be available again for those who may have lost it.

Developer mode won’t leave Xbox Series

Has been Jason ronald the one who has clarified the doubts and explained the reasons why this problem has happened:

We have no plans to remove or disable developer mode on Xbox consoles. We continue to believe in and support a healthy independent game and app development community on Xbox. As part of regularly scheduled maintenance to clean up inactive accounts, multiple Partner Center accounts used to enable developer mode on Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles | S were inadvertently deactivated. We are actively working to identify and re-enable these accounts as soon as possible. Once an account has been reactivated, users will be able to re-enable developer mode on Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles | S.

As you can read above, it is a problem after a maintenance update and it will be solved soon and everything will continue as it was until now. Although that if, inactive accounts possibly if they are disabled.