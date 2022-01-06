Denzel Washington ‘wondered’ about Chadwick Boseman’s health before he died

Ads

Denzel Washington was concerned for Chadwick Boseman’s health before the “Black Panther” star lost his secret battle with colon cancer.

In a new interview, the 67-year-old Washington recalled Boseman as “a man among men” who “suffered in silence” on the set of his latest film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which produced the “Fences” star. .

“He made the movie, and nobody knew [he was sick]. I didn’t know, ”Washington told Variety in its cover story published Thursday. “He never said a peep about it. He just did his job.

“I was wondering if something was wrong because sometimes he seemed weak or tired,” he continued. “We had no idea, and it was nobody’s business. Good for him, keeping it to himself.

Washington and Boseman’s friendship began long before the Marvel star’s rise to fame, as the veteran actor helped cover Boseman’s tuition for the British American Drama Academy’s prestigious Oxford summer program in the 1990s. .

Boseman publicly thanked Washington for its generosity at the June 2019 American Film Institute Awards, where the “Macbeth Tragedy” star received the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award.

Washington’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” premiered after Boseman’s death from colon cancer. © Netflix / Courtesy of Everett Colle

“Imagine receiving the letter that your tuition for that summer was paid and that your benefactor was none other than the dumbest actor on the planet,” he said during the ceremony. “I have no doubt that there are similar stories in Boys and Girls Clubs and theaters and churches across the country where I know you have also inspired and motivated others.”

Boseman died at the age of 43 in August 2020 of stage 4 colon cancer. He was first diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in 2016, but continued to work on various projects while keeping his health problems a secret.

“He was a gentle soul and brilliant artist who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances during his short but illustrious career,” Washington said in a statement after his friend’s death was announced. “God bless Chadwick Boseman.”

