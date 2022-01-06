December annual inflation is expected to reach 7.5%; its highest level in 20 years

In 2022 the price increase is expected to double the target of the Bank of Mexico and this anticipates the tightening of monetary policy.

Therefore, annual inflation for December would reach 7.5%, its highest level in 20 years.

“It is expected that the interest rate (from Banxico) in February, with an expectation of the consensus that leans slightly towards 25 basis points ”from the current level of 5.5%, refers Citibanamex in its Expectations Survey released yesterday.

The median of the projections of 11 analysts estimates an annual inflation of 7.51% during December, compared with 7.37% the previous month.

According to the figures of Banxico, the estimate would be the highest record since 8.11% in January 2001.

Likewise, Banxico has raised its reference interest rate in mid-December, above what the market expected, to bring it to 5.5%, citing a deterioration in inflation forecasts.

The next monetary policy decision, the first of eight for the year, is scheduled for February 10. Banxico it has a permanent inflation target of 3% +/- one percentage point.

In December alone, it is estimated that consumer prices rose 0.51%, according to the survey, while for the core index the median of the projections was 0.76%.

The increase in National Consumer Price Index (INPC) it would have been driven by price increases in some processed foods, merchandise and livestock products.

The statistics institute will disclose on Friday the behavior of the price index during December.