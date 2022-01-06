Dead by Daylight will remove a skin due to toxic community attitudes

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Harassment in video games is a very serious topic that, unfortunately, is not taken very seriously on many occasions. While toxic attitudes are increasingly common in all online experiences, it is undeniable that there are vulnerable groups that are more likely to suffer some kind of malicious practice during their gaming sessions. As proof of this, we have a recent case of Dead by daylight and a controversial skin.

In case you don’t know, in this Behavior Interactive video game a group of 4 players tries to escape from a murderer, who is under the control of another player. Over the years, this multiplayer experience began to host multiple DLC characters from classic horror movies, one of them being Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

In case you missed it: Dead by Daylight streamers fall victim to DDoS and swatting attacks

The developers try to make the versions within Dead by daylight of these characters are reminiscent of their original versions. For this reason, Leatherface can use the faces of his victims as masks by fulfilling certain requirements. Specifically, it is necessary to eliminate 25 times each of the original survivors of the game: Claudette Morel, Dwight Fairfield, Meg Thomas and Jake Park.

Leatherface Masks

Unfortunately, many gamers began to use the face of Claudette Morel, a woman of color, to harass and annoy other users. In addition, the skin became the subject of controversy for, supposedly, carrying out the Blackface, a highly criticized practice that consists of a white person painting their skin in darker tones.

Dead by Daylight to remove Leatherface skins

After months of controversy, Behavior Interactive, the studio behind the game, finally took action. Through a statement, he confirmed that he will eliminate the ability to get Leatherface masks due to toxic attitudes in the community.

“Community members shared their experiences with people who attacked and harassed them while wearing some of these masks. It was disheartening to hear these reports, and we strongly condemn this behavior. We are not comfortable with these masks being in the game when they are used as a tool to spread hatred ”, reads the company’s statement.

The studio stated that the skins will be removed from the game in the next mid-season update, and ensured that those users who purchased Leatherface will get 6,000 iridescent shards to compensate for this.

Naturally, the announcement generated all kinds of opinions in forums and social networks. While many players lashed out at the decision to remove cosmetic items, there were those who expressed their joy and believe that these measures will help reduce racist practices in the game.

Find out: Dead By Daylight will feature content from El Aro, a psychological horror franchise

In the midst of this discussion, a nearly 40-minute video came to light where various people of color shared their unpleasant experiences with racism in Dead by daylight.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

Dead by daylight is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile devices, and Google STADIA. You will find more news related to him if you click here.

Related Video: Dead by Daylight – “Portrait of a Murder” Trailer

Fountain