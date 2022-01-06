Dave Bautista reaffirms that he is an actor and Dwayne Johnson is not

Dwayne Johnson is the extremely muscular and charismatic actor who is capable of being an action hero without losing his sense of humor; He began his career as a wrestler and is now the highest paid actor in Hollywood, with participation in franchises such as Jumanji, Fast and Furious, and soon the DC Comics film universe, where he will play Black Adam.

However, there is another who started out as a wrestler and believes that unlike Johnson has strived to be considered a true actor. In addition to his famous role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, Dave Bautista appeared in Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, and very soon we will see it in The Army of the Dead – 78%, by Zack Snyder, and Duna – 75% by Denis Villeneuve.

Of one thing we can be sure, Bautista has not achieved the fame and economic success that Johnson, who was even chosen in a poll as one of the favorites to become the next president of the United States. However, that’s not his ambition either, or at least that’s what he said in an interview with JoBlo when asked if his physical strength had played an important role in his career (via Uproxx):

No, because I have tried to take the other route. Like, “The Rock” is a perfect example of someone using that force, so I wanted to go against that line and make everything much smaller, very subtle. I make a living with subtlety. I want that to be my strength. I want that to be what separates us. I don’t want to be that guy who walks into that room, I never wanted to be that guy, but you know what he’s like as a character.

His words do not seem to imply that there is some kind of resentment, but we must remember that this is not the first time he has spoken of Dwayne johnson in similar terms. In 2019 Bautista told Tampa bays times that John Cena and The Rock are movie stars but not actors, while he is; This idea was also taken up in the interview with JoBlo:

For me, he feels very professional in wrestling. I don’t want to be that guy. I want to be an actor. I want to act, I want people to judge me for my acting, my subtlety. I want to take on roles that require that. I don’t want to be some great action hero who just says cool things and kills a lot of people and gets the girl. I don’t want to be that guy. I want to be a guy who makes people cry, who makes people think, who inspires people. I want to be a dramatic actor. I just love it. I love acting.

In case anyone had doubts about how much Bautista wants to distance himself from Johnson, we can remember when two years ago a Twitter user suggested this idea: “The Rock and John Cena should star in the next spin-off of Fast and Furious with Dave Bautista as the villain ”. To which the actor responded with a disgusted face and one vomiting:

Thank you for your consideration … # PrefieroHacerBuenasPelícula

🤢 ….. thank you for your consideration … 🤮 #idratherdogoodfilms https://t.co/7VT0wFG6bY – Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 29, 2019

Dwayne johnson She is currently working on Black Adam, a film where she will play an ancient antihero with magical powers; It is expected that at some point he will meet Shazam, his enemy in the comics, and according to unconfirmed rumors, the actor hopes to face off against Henry Cavill’s Superman at some point.

Bautista for his part has two great premieres this year: Army of the dead Y Dune. The first will hit Netflix on May 21 and the second on October 1 in theaters and HBO Max. Soon he will also work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

