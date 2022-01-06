date and where to see the unmissable event

The Golden Globes 2022, or Golden globes in English, they will take place this month of January and in this note we will tell you when, where and at what time to see the long-awaited event. As is known, in the famous ceremony the best films and television series from all over the world are awarded.

As you know, this 79th edition of the Golden Globes this full of controversy after several actors rise up against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, accused of lack of transparency. Even several actors, including Mark Ruffalo, indicated that they were not proud of the awards won.

Therefore, in this new opportunity the world will focus its eyes on the Golden Globes and many surprises are expected. Especially for the large number of famous productions that are nominated, among them Dune and The Squid Game, or Squid Game in English.

So, without further ado, here is a guide so that you know where and when to watch the ceremony. In the same way we provide you with the complete list of nominees.

When will the 2022 Golden Globes be?

The 2022 Golden Globes are scheduled for this Sunday, January 9, but there is still no official information on the time it will start. All this in the midst of the aforementioned controversy, since there are even those who indicate that the ceremony will not take place.

Golden Globes 2022: Where to see the Golden Globes?

At the moment, it is not known on which channel the event will be broadcast because the NBC network, which was normally in charge of televising the Golden Globes, decided not to take over this year because of the controversy.

Golden Globes 2022: full list of nominees and categories

Best Drama Movie

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King richard

The power of the dog

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Jessica Chastain, Tammy Faye’s Eyes

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, The Gucci House

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

West side story

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In a New York neighborhood

Best Drama Movie Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Drama Television Series

Lupine (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple)

Pose (FX)

The Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Television Series

Uzo Aduba, In Therapy

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Actor in a Drama Television Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, The Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupine

Best Television Series

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple)

Best Comedy Actress in a Television Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best miniseries

Dopesick (Hulu)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, The Squid Game

Best soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat, The French Chronicle

Germaine Franco, Charm

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Movie Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best animated film

Charm

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and the last dragon

Best Foreign Language Film

Compartment No. 6, by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland / Russia / Germany)

Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Japan)

It was the hand of God, by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)

A Hero, by Asghar Farhadi (France / Iran)

Parallel mothers, (Spain).

Best Original Song

Be Alive by King Richard.

Two Little Caterpillars, Charming.

Down to Joy from Belfast.

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), of Respect.

No time to die, from No time to die.