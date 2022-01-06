date and where to see the unmissable event
The Golden Globes 2022, or Golden globes in English, they will take place this month of January and in this note we will tell you when, where and at what time to see the long-awaited event. As is known, in the famous ceremony the best films and television series from all over the world are awarded.
As you know, this 79th edition of the Golden Globes this full of controversy after several actors rise up against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, accused of lack of transparency. Even several actors, including Mark Ruffalo, indicated that they were not proud of the awards won.
Therefore, in this new opportunity the world will focus its eyes on the Golden Globes and many surprises are expected. Especially for the large number of famous productions that are nominated, among them Dune and The Squid Game, or Squid Game in English.
So, without further ado, here is a guide so that you know where and when to watch the ceremony. In the same way we provide you with the complete list of nominees.
When will the 2022 Golden Globes be?
The 2022 Golden Globes are scheduled for this Sunday, January 9, but there is still no official information on the time it will start. All this in the midst of the aforementioned controversy, since there are even those who indicate that the ceremony will not take place.
Golden Globes 2022: Where to see the Golden Globes?
At the moment, it is not known on which channel the event will be broadcast because the NBC network, which was normally in charge of televising the Golden Globes, decided not to take over this year because of the controversy.
Golden Globes 2022: full list of nominees and categories
Best Drama Movie
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King richard
The power of the dog
Best Actress in a Drama Movie
Jessica Chastain, Tammy Faye’s Eyes
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, The Gucci House
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Drama Movie
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, Macbeth
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West side story
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In a New York neighborhood
Best Drama Movie Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Drama Television Series
Lupine (Netflix)
The Morning Show (Apple)
Pose (FX)
The Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Best Actress in a Drama Television Series
Uzo Aduba, In Therapy
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Actor in a Drama Television Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, The Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupine
Best Television Series
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple)
Best Comedy Actress in a Television Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best miniseries
Dopesick (Hulu)
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, The Squid Game
Best soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat, The French Chronicle
Germaine Franco, Charm
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best Movie Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best animated film
Charm
Flee
Luca
My sunny maad
Raya and the last dragon
Best Foreign Language Film
Compartment No. 6, by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland / Russia / Germany)
Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Japan)
It was the hand of God, by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)
A Hero, by Asghar Farhadi (France / Iran)
Parallel mothers, (Spain).
Best Original Song
Be Alive by King Richard.
Two Little Caterpillars, Charming.
Down to Joy from Belfast.
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), of Respect.
No time to die, from No time to die.
