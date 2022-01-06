Danny Glover, Sean Astin, Steven Spielberg … Hollywood says goodbye to Richard Donner with multiple tributes

Various Hollywood celebrities offer a final farewell to Richard Donner, who passed away yesterday at the age of 91.

Last night we heard the news that Richard Donner, one of Hollywood’s most beloved directors, passed away at the age of 91. The filmmaker had been addressing the pre-production phase of Lethal Weapon 5 for several months.

The news has shocked all of Hollywood, where many celebrities have wanted to say a final goodbye to the director of films such as Superman or The Goonies.

The displays of affection come both from personalities who have worked with Richard Donner, as well as Sean Astin, one of “his Goonies”, which recovered the mythical phrase of “The Goonies never say dead”.

Filmmakers like Zack snyder or Steven spielberg, who remembered the director for movies like Superman. Spielberg recalled his jovial demeanor, like that of a boy with a big heart, noting that “he will remember his laugh forever.”

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, the protagonists of the Lethal Weapon franchise, have also expressed themselves in beautiful words towards Richard Donner “their mentor, as Gibson would say.

The three of them were going to work together again for the fifth installment of Lethal Weapon. For now you do not know what luck awaits the film.

Marvel studios published a few words of Kevin Feige, honoring Richard Donner and highlighting the inspiring role of the Superman movie, making the producer believe that bringing comic book superheroes to the big screen and making audiences fall in love was more than possible.

Richard Donner’s influence on Hollywood was immense. The director touched many genres throughout his career and worked with a multitude of celebrities, but in addition, his films inspired generations who grew up believing that a man could fly and becoming Goonies for a while.

Source | Variety