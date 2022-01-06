Cruz Azul news: Charly Rodrguez is a new Cruz Azul footballer

Sand made it official. Carlos ‘Charly’ Rodrguez is a new member of Cruz Azul. The Machine welcomed the now former player of Rayados with a video on your account TikTok.

Blue Cross let me know with a message on Twitter that come to your TikTok and to follow them since they had a surprise. In said social network, La Mquina dedicated a video to Rodríguez with some of his best moments in the First Division and with the Mexican national team, at the same time that it was sheathed with the blue elastic.

Before this presentation, the same player, through his Twitter, said proud to arrive at La Noria.

“Lets go for everything. Proud and very excited to arrive at this great institution, Blue Cross”.

At the same time, La Mquina said goodbye to Luis Romo, element that entered the negotiation for Charly Rodriguez.

Charly Rodrguez says goodbye to Rayados

Carlos Rodriguez said goodbye to Rayados, through a post on his social networks, where he thanked the Monterrey fans and said that the leave the team of his loves, it was a complex decision.

“Today it’s time to say goodbye to club that I have loved since I was a child. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions and believe me leaving Rayados has been the most difficult decision I have ever faced in my career”.

Charly thanked the board for the 12 years that allowed him to be in the club and for having been able to achieve titles in the regios.

“There is nothing left but to thank the club’s board for these 12 years I was lucky enough to be Scratched. Thanks to every coach and teammate who was with me from Basic Forces. I am happy to have contributed stars to this shield, which was a dream. ”

Finally, he had an emotional farewell to the striped fans: “Thanks also to the striped fans for supporting me in the good and the not so goodAs I said before, the day I leave here what I’m going to miss the most is the people. I wish them the best, today and always. “

