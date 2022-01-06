Cristiano bought a millionaire machine to ‘never injure himself’

Given the risks of leaving home in a pandemic with the omicron variant unleashed, Cristiano Ronaldo made the decision to bring the most advanced devices to your home to stay in the beastly physical form that allows him to remain in the elite of world football at 36 years of age. Therefore, the Portuguese bought a hyperbaric chamber valued at thousands of pounds.

CR7 is obsessed with physical care, we know that for years a strict diet that he even tries to instill in his children, mainly in Cristiano Jr. It is worth remembering the controversy of the last European Championship in which he removed some Coca-Cola bottles to promote water consumption. If we add to that the huge exercise routine -with an abdominal challenge included-, it is not surprising that the Madeira man spends fortunes on it.

The famous British portal The Sun reveals this Wednesday that Cristiano Ronaldo acquired a hyperbaric oxygen therapy machine, which he installed in one of the rooms of the mansion he owns in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, England, with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez.

“Everyone knows that Cristiano is a fitness fanatic and is totally dedicated to being in the best possible shape. He has used oxygen chambers before in his career, but they are not that easy to find in the UK, so he decided to buy one and install it at home.. It means that if you ever feel a pinch (in a muscle), you can use it and reap the benefits. These are the reasons why so few games are lost due to injury, “an anonymous source told the English portal.

There is no record of an athlete who has this type of technology at home, so Cristiano Ronaldo is publicly the first athlete known to mount a hyperbaric chamber at his residence.

What is a hyperbaric chamber and what is it for?

Hyperbaric chambers are medical devices created to carry out the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy non-invasively and safely, in which a patient breathes high concentrations of oxygen at a pressure above normal atmospheric.

These types of sessions are applied for various pathologies, but as regards specifically related to sports, exerts a powerful analgesic effect, decreases acute and chronic inflammation, stimulates regeneration of injured tissues, relieves neuropathic pain and helps fight infections. In addition, in rehabilitations it deflates the tissues of the nervous system, accelerates motor rehabilitation and improves sensory function. That is why it is beneficial in shortening recovery times.

Famous athletes using hyperbaric chamber