Constantine to be an HBO Max series

John Constantine, will have its own series in HBO Max, and behind its production is the famous director JJ Abrams. Know what the Serie and if Keanu Reeves would play the DC superhero.

John Constantine had a Serie of comics known as ‘Hellblazer’, which is the nickname by which this paranormal detective is known, within the DC universe. Magic, and beings from beyond the grave are aspects that this character has been able to introduce to DC, and that will now be seen in HBO Max.

Constantine He is one of the most beloved and complex characters in DC, he is a detective of the hidden forces and con man who works in the United Kingdom. His antihero, compulsive smoker, foul-mouthed and cynical personality makes him a character worth delving into.

This is what JJ Abrams and his production company Bad Robot believe, which announced the arrival in DC in 2021. With this new SerieFans of the 2005 version will have high expectations.

DC Comics

It is that the film starring Keanu Reeves, became a cult film, and fans soon began to press for new content on Constantine, and now their requests have been heard, although there is no certainty that Reeves is included.

The Serie What are you cooking HBO Max, is in the development stage, and the script is just being written. For this reason little is known about the plot, however, Warner has hinted at some aspects of the paranormal detective.

What the HBO Max series Constantine will be about

The ultimate goal of HBO Max is to form a ‘League of Dark Justice’, and Constantine will be the first to tackle this aspect. It will be a parallel League where magic and darkness will be dominant aspects.

It is expected that this Serie is not the only one, but several spin-off series are being analyzed by

HBO Max

, always oriented to the mystical superheroes of DC.

DC Comics

As for the first impressions of the script, a “younger version” of John is expected to appear. Constantine, when he was still learning his work and had his first contact with magic.

It is not uncommon to think that other characters destined to form the Justice League Dark will appear, such as Zatanna, Deadman and Detective Chimp.

Another aspect that is expected to be exploited in the Constantine of the Serie from

HBO Max

, is your sexual orientation. It is about a bisexual superhero, who has had relationships with women (Zatanna, Sara Lance, Zari Tarazi) and with men: Desmond Laveau, King Shark.

The news by all means. Download our

app

!

Gm