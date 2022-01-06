Confirmed the first Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 that you can buy

Several weeks ago Xiaomi presented the Redmi Note 11 in China. The devices are already on sale in the Asian country and it was a matter of time before the leaks spoke of their international arrival. Today information about the end of the series has leaked Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 that will arrive in Spain and the rest of western markets. Will serve the name of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s and it will arrive in February.

The Redmi Note 11s the only one of the new ones that comes out of China

Xiaomi presented in China the Redmi Note 11 5G, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro +. According to 91Mobiles, the company is only thinking of launching one of the models in the international market. At least for the moment.

The leak tells us that the terminal will be presented in February and that it will have a special name. It will be the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s, something that the brand has us used to. It is unlikely that the company will launch an exclusive terminal for the West, so this Note 11s could be a Redmi Note 11 5G or Redmi Note 11 Pro from China.

Its leaked characteristics show that this device is most likely a renowned Note 11 Pro. There is talk of a MediaTek 5G processor, main camera 108 MP and display with high refresh rate.

It could also be a special device located between the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro. For the moment we have to wait for Xiaomi Spain announce more details. What is quite clear is that in about a month you will be able to buy the first Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Worldwide.