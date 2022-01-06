Concerts in Peru: meet the artists who will visit the country in 2022

After almost two years in which the COVID-19 health crisis forced several artists to cancel or postpone their performances worldwide, many of them have begun to reschedule their concerts or international tours with a view to 2022.

If the crisis that exists as a result of the omicron variant does not deepen, great music stars will arrive in Peru for the first time to offer a live show, while others come to repeat the dish with a great logistical display of lights and sound .

If the pandemic allows it, 2022 appears to be an unforgettable year for all the music lovers of Coldplay, Louis Tomlinson, Kiss, CNCO, Rauw Alejandro and other artists who will arrive in our country.

For those who delight in this type of event, there will be genres for all tastes. Learn about the most important shows and some confirmed dates of the presentations that will make thousands vibrate this 2022.

Zion and Lennox

Zion & Lennox, one of the most important urban music duos in the world, will return to Lima to perform at Arena Perú de Surco, on Saturday February 12, in anticipation of the day of love and to sing to the public and to Valentine’s Day a repertoire of his greatest hits.

Price: Tickets from S / 99

Rauw Alexander

The Puerto Rican artist who has broken all the records on Spotify and has millions of followers on YouTube, comes to our country this March 8 to perform at the Jockey Club’s La Pelouse as part of their 2022 World Tour.

Price: Tickets from S / 113

Jose Luis Perales

The Spanish singer announces a new tour that will not be one more, but his farewell tour of the stages. This historic event will be held at the Grand National Theater next March 22 and 23.

Price: Tickets from S / 39.50

The CAFRES

After the long impasse caused by the coronavirus pandemic worldwide, the founding band of reggae roots in Spanish led by Guillermo Bonetto is pleased to announce its return to Peru in March 2022. There will be two dates scheduled for the March 25 and 26 at the Arena Perú de Surco.

Price: Tickets from S / 212

KISS

KISS, one of the most important rock bands in history, returns to Peru. The concert will take place on May 4th of 2022 at Arena 1 of La Costa Verde and will mark the final farewell of these music icons

Price: Tickets from S / 246

Louis Tomlinson

The former One Direction member confirmed that he will arrive in Peru to offer a concert on June 1 at Arena Peru (next to Jockey Plaza). Louis Tomlinson will make his first world tour to present his debut solo album: “Walls”.

Price: Sold out

CNCO

CNCO, the Latin pop and reggaeton musical group returns to Lima to offer a concert with Rombai and Abraham Mateo el June 25th at the Arena Perú de Surco.

Price: Tickets from S / 137

Together in Concert XII

Twelve Latin stars together in the best Latin festival in Peru. The show will take place on August 13 at the San Marcos Stadium.

Price: Tickets from S / 70

Andres Calamaro

Andrés Calamaro, winner of 2 Latin Grammys 2019, arrives in Lima as part of his “Cargar la Suerte” tour. The appointment will be on Saturday October 15th at the Arena Perú de Surco.

Price: Tickets from S / 127

Coldplay

The band led by Chris Martin returns to Peru with Camila Cabello to present their Music of the Spheres tour. The concert will be on September 20 at the National Stadium.

Price: Sold out

A Salsa Night (Edition 11)

Considered by international critics as the most important salsa festival in our country and one of the benchmarks in the region and the Latin world, Una Noche de Salsa returns with its 11th edition on Saturday February 5th at the National Stadium.

Price: Tickets from S / 73.60

Concerts confirmed, but no date yet

– Bad Bunny

– Karol G

– Harry Styles

– Hermanos Jonas

– Camilo

– Danna Paola

– Jukilop

.

