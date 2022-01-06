Club América defined the heir to the number ’10’ left by Sebastián Córdova

The Eagles of Coapa made official the footballer who will carry that historical number in the Clausura 2022 of the MX League

The winter transfer market lives its last movements, as we roll the ball into the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX. Without a doubt, that one of the teams that is obliged to fight for the title is the America club, which from the hand of Santiago Solari comes from being on the road in both 2021 championships.

After the Apertura 21 ended and until now, the Eagles have had several movements with high weight, negotiations still waiting to be resolved, and also considerable casualties. One of them was Sebastian Cordova, who reached an untenable situation and He left for the UANL Tigers led by Miguel Herrera.

Since the national team midfielder left for the Felinos de Nuevo León, one of the unknowns that arose for Azulcremas fans was who would inherit t-shirt number 10 that so much history brings with it. With Cuauhtémoc Blanco at the helm, passing through Eduardo Bacas, Javier ‘Chalo’ Fragoso or Osvaldo Martínez, among others.

Alvaro Fidalgo? Roger Martínez? Jona dos Santos? In the last hours, the official account of the America unveiled the mystery, and with a epic loaded video made known that Diego Valdés will be the one who uses the number 10 in the Clausura 2022. What a responsibility for the reinforcement from Santos Laguna.

Diego Valdés, a just 10 for position and past

Diego Valdes came from Santos Laguna to fill that void in the team creation area. Due to its characteristics of ‘hitch’ or concept flyer and good foot, in addition to the brilliance of his signing, the Chilean was chosen precisely to carry the number 10. Without going any further, It comes from using that number in the Comarca Lagunera.