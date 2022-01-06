Chris Evans now goes to the musical to play Gene Kelly

We miss Chris Evans In his role as Captain America, things as they are. But luckily the actor has already signed various projects that will keep him hooked on the big screen, so at least we are happy to continue to see how his career evolves, this time, away from the Marvel superhero costumes ( although it will surely end up coming back at some point, and more after Spider-Man: No Way Home). Evans’ new project does not is other than a musical centered on the figure of Gene Kelly.

The original idea came from the mind of Evans himself, and count on John logan at the controls of the script (one of the best minds in Hollywood, since under his belt are the stories of Gladiator or Skyfall). In production we will have Rian johnson, a filmmaker with whom the actor worked on Puales por la back (whose sequel has us on edge for now, because we hardly know anything about it) and who for the moment will not occupy the director’s chair. Or at least it has not been officially communicated.

From Captain America to the musical’s historical figure

Gene Kelly is one of the highest-rated dancers and choreographers in the entire history of cinema, leading the way in Singing under the rain or An American in Paris. Chris Evans, in this way, joins his partner Tom Holland in making the leap from Marvel to the world of more classic entertainment, since the young Spider-Man will play Fred Astaire in another feature film. Who will be the next Marvel Studios to move into this field?

Remember also that Chris Evans bringing Buzz Lightyear to life in the film that Pixar is preparing about the origins of the astronaut that inspired one of Andy’s favorite dolls. Captain America’s career is full of life and it seems that the actor, unlike Robert Downey Jr. keep looking for new horizons.

