Chivas registers Paolo Yrizar as their reinforcement

Chivas officially added his second reinforcement for the Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022. The Flock registered a forward as their new player, thus joining

Roberto Alvarado

like the new faces that the rojiblanco team will have next semester.

Until now, the Flock has been questioned for the lack of reinforcements. The chiverío added to their ranks Roberto Alvarado but it was as part of an exchange in which they gave to Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga to Blue Cross, two considerable casualties.

Chivas registers its second reinforcement

Officially, the Liga BBVA MX released the templates the teams posted. In Chivas the record of Paolo Yrizar, the former forward of Sinaloa Dorados that happened to the ranks of the Tapatío, all within the Liga BBVA Expansión MX.

Yrizar he was one of the best players of the last tournament. Arrived at Tapatio, which is a subsidiary of the Flock and it was expected that in some games he would have minutes with the team of Marcelo Michel Leaño. However, it was registered with Chivas, so he will be officially part of the team.

That is how Chivas has, so far, two reinforcements. In the transfer market there have been many names to reach Guadalajara. Among them that of Rodolfo Pizarro, who signed with Monterrey but for now they will remain with a squad very similar to the one they had in the past Mexico shouts BBVA Opening 2021.

Paolo Yrizar’s numbers

In the last tournament, Yrizar played 19 games with the jersey of Golden, in which he scored six goals and gave five assists. He was one of the most productive men in the Sinaloan team.

Chivas will be the fourth team of Paolo Yrizar on the Liga BBVA MX and it will seek to take advantage of the greatness of the Flock to finally consolidate itself. He has previously gone through teams such as Queretaro, Toluca Y Tijuana.

