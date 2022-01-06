characteristics, price and technical data sheet

The CES 2022 It keeps leaving us big ads on laptops. The HP Elite DragonFly are the company’s family of professional and business equipment, and for 2022 they have announced the HP Elite DragonFly G3, a successor to the G2 that stands out for its lightness when touching the kilogram and for go from a 16: 9 aspect ratio, the most common, to 3: 2, considered more suitable for productivity tasks.

Let’s see everything about the new team, in which we will find from Alder Lake processors of the 12th generation of Intel to the option to choose a 400 nit touch OLED panel.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 datasheet

HP ELITE DRAGONFLY G3 SCREEN 13.5 “3: 2 WUXGA (1920×1280) or 3K2K OLED PROCESSOR Intel ‘Alder Lake’ vPro GRAPHICS Intel Iris X MEMORY Up to 32GB (soldered) STORAGE NVMe SSD up to 2TB BATTERY 45WHr and 68WHr PORTS 1X charging, 2x USB-C (TB 4), HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm jack Dimensions and weight 297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4 mm (0.99 kg) PRICE To be announced

A major change to 3: 2 screens with OLED as the star

We recently talked about screens with a 3: 2 aspect ratio, which is what HP has changed to in this computer. Thus, now the company offers two panel options, one IPS LCD WUXGA + (1920×1280) and another OLED 3K2K (3000 x 2000), which is also touch and achieves a brightness of 400 nits.

When it comes to the lightweight body of less than a kilogram, the Dragonfly G3 features two magnesium and aluminum finishes in blue or silver, and has abandoned the 360 ​​degree hinge and with it, his last name x360. Thus, now flexibility is lost in that sense, at the cost of gaining a much better touch screen. Since the screen has been lengthened, so have the backlit keyboard and trackpad, which takes up a larger area. The first, by the way, still has spill resistance on its keys.

We also find it military certification MIL-STD-810H, so it has a certain resistance to being cleaned with wipes to disinfect, and an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, a dedicated charging station, a nanoSIM slot and an audio input and output jack port. Regarding autonomy, HP states that the equipment can charge up to 100 watts in the USB-C port, with batteries ranging from 45 Wh to 68h. The autonomy will depend a lot on the type of panel chosen, but they have not announced official figures.

HP has also wanted to focus on audio, and the Dragonfly G3 integrates four speakers equalized by Bang & Olufsen, although it will be necessary to see how it performs against other options with only two and against competitors of four. For video calls there is a 5 MP camera and two microphone

Alder Lake vPro to Power Windows 11

In terms of processor, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 has the 12th generation Intel Alder Lake, in its Business-focused vPro variants, no specific models have yet been announced. Of course, given the thickness and lightness of the equipment, it is to be expected that HP has opted for the options of 15 watts or less. In graphics, they have also opted for the new Intel integrated.

In the rest of the components there are no surprises, but there are choices that are in line with the industry. The equipment allows up to 32 GB of RAM, although it is soldered and if we opt for a lower amount at the time of purchase, we will not be able to extend it. In terms of storage, HP has opted for NVMe SSDs of up to 2 TB, which in this case are not soldered.

Price and availability of the HP Elite Dragonfly G3

HP has not yet announced versions or base prices of the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, but it has announced that the team will reach different markets as of March 2022. We will update the article when we have more information.