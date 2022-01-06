Celebrate kings day with this free game

The Epic Games Store also has a tradition, like the Three Kings, of bringing us gifts on January 6. On this occasion and after a Christmas full of free games, on a day as special as today we can also download a new title for our PC for free.

We remind you that until 5:00 p.m. (local time) you can still download the Tomb Raider trilogy available for free in the Epic store. From that time on we will no longer have the possibility of downloading it, but you will be able to download the new game available from today, January 6 until next Thursday, January 13, at which time it will be replaced by other free content.

Play free today on the Epic Games Store