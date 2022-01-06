Celebrate kings day with this free game
The Epic Games Store also has a tradition, like the Three Kings, of bringing us gifts on January 6. On this occasion and after a Christmas full of free games, on a day as special as today we can also download a new title for our PC for free.
We remind you that until 5:00 p.m. (local time) you can still download the Tomb Raider trilogy available for free in the Epic store. From that time on we will no longer have the possibility of downloading it, but you will be able to download the new game available from today, January 6 until next Thursday, January 13, at which time it will be replaced by other free content.
Play free today on the Epic Games Store
The devious rule of the gods over humanity has lasted for millennia. Driven by cruelty and suffering, they demand that every man, woman, and child pledge to serve and worship them blindly through an oath of allegiance. Those who do not submit to the will of the gods will suffer a slow and merciless death. Experience the ordeals of a group of intrepid warriors in their desperate cause to end the cruel rule of the gods over mankind.
After having suffered the brutality of the reign of the gods for so long, every man and woman who can wield a sword must join your clan of 8 Celtic survivors and rise up to face the legions of terrible beasts and minions that inhabit each one of the infernal kingdoms of the gods. With every decision you make, a personal story is born. Rise to victory and see how legends are born. Fail and watch lives turn to dust.