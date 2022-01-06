Cardi B, worried about her daughter Kulture and this is why

The composer and actress Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, has used his social media account to download a difficult situation with his 2-year-old daughter from Kulture, who suffered a mosquito bite, which caused a very strong allergic reaction.

Previously, the little girl also went through the same thing and at that time she had no sequelae, but with the bite she suffered now, she has caused great swelling in her eyes and therefore she cannot open her eyes wide and see well.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker