Cardi B, worried about her daughter Kulture and this is why

The composer and actress Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, has used his social media account to download a difficult situation with his 2-year-old daughter from Kulture, who suffered a mosquito bite, which caused a very strong allergic reaction.

Previously, the little girl also went through the same thing and at that time she had no sequelae, but with the bite she suffered now, she has caused great swelling in her eyes and therefore she cannot open her eyes wide and see well.

Related news

The artist has shown her concern through social networks and published a message saying: “I am very sad. Just seeing her face makes me cry, and her father has almost burst into tears too,” the rapper remarked very moved by the situation.

Related news

At the same time, Cardi She also commented: “God, her birthday is Saturday and I’m praying … praying that the swelling goes down. I keep praying. I think the last time she had her eyes swollen for a week, but I think it was because of the mosquitoes They kept biting her, so she kept reacting. “

Nowadays Cardi B, announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband Offset With whom she reconciled in November of last year after even requesting a divorce, the artist wrote: “We listen to each other, we talk to each other, we pray and then God has blessed our family with a small blessing. Our house is now happy and busy, And here we are ready and super happy! Thank you all very much for the congratulations and good wishes. “

Cardi B, is worried about her daughter and hopes that the symptoms will disappear soon, since this weekend her first-born will turn 3 years old and she wants her daughter to enjoy her birthday.

Follow us on Google News and receive the best information.

FT