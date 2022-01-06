Cardi B lashes out at homophobics on Twitter and causes controversy

Despite the advances that have been manifested in society related to the recognition and respect of the historically oppressed social strata and diversity in recent years, acts of hatred continue to appear today that show how much remains to be done and this is something what to Cardi B enraged him, who recently lashed out at the homophobic in Twitter.

2021 was a pretty busy year for Cardi B, who closed a cycle of more than 12 months very close to her two children and her husband, the rapper Offset, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2007. Also, before the end of December, she presented her new collection of sneakers alongside Reebok.

However, not everything has been happiness and celebration for the singer, because a few hours ago I sent a strong message in defense of the community LGBT + and also made clear his position in front of the homophobic.

Cardi B defends the LGBT community from homophobics on Twitter

Cardi BThroughout her career, she has always declared herself an ally of sexual diversity. In fact, through her Facebook program ‘Cardi Tries’, last October, she was in charge of making a homosexual wedding official with Raven-Symoné, one of her great friends from the show.

It is for this reason that on the morning of this Wednesday, January 4, 2022, the interpreter of “WAP” released strong statements on her official account of Twitter to claim respect for community members LGBT +.

“Every bitch has a gay best friend or a gay best friend cousin … Yes you are homophobic, you’re just ugly “was what he tweeted Cardi B for his followers.

It is still unknown what triggered the intention to make this comment on social networks but, so far, the publication of Twitter It has reached more than 20 thousand retweets and has managed to exceed 133 thousand likes.







Despite this, it has also generated controversy, since Cardi B received criticism for using the stereotype of the “best gay friend.” In the words of one netizen: “This tweet ironically promotes a mentality homophobic that gay friends exist to be some kind of weird accessory and many of us in the community will speak from experience as the ‘best gay friend’ that there was a lot of homophobia in that friendship. ”

What do you think about the publication of Twitter from Cardi B against the homophobic?