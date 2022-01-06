Cameron Diaz Receives Touching Tribute From Husband Benji Madden’s Wedding

Ads

Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Madden, the lead guitarist for Good Charlotte, shared a touching tribute to Diaz on Instagram to mark the occasion. Díaz and Madden married in 2015 and are parents to their 2-year-old daughter Raddix.

“Today 7 years married … I always dreamed of having a family like that,” wrote Madden, 42, next to a painting of a tiger. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally full of passion and depth. Calling it a honeymoon doesn’t cover it. The real life. The only real challenge we have is to slow down time because life goes by fast in the happiness lane, Always and forever knowing that we are home, [Diaz] Happy anniversary! I love you! «

Although Diaz, 49, did not post a post on his own Instagram, he shared his love in a comment on Madden’s post. «I [heart] more every day, “he wrote.” Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = Our love. I will love you forever and ever «. Madden’s twin brother, John Madden, chimed in and wrote: “You are the goats.”

Diaz has not appeared in a movie since the 2014 Annie remake, and has repeatedly said that she is retired from acting, especially since welcoming Raddix. In a March 2021 interview with Yahoo Finance to promote its Avaline clean wine label, Diaz said his priorities have changed.

It’s a different time in my life now. Now I am here and this is the most satisfying thing that I have done in my life ”, explained Díaz. «[To] have a family and be married and have our little family nucleus. It is completely the best. So I can’t give… I don’t have what it takes to give to make a film what it takes. All my energy is here.

In an August 2020 interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, who also rarely makes movies, Diaz said she decided she “wanted different things” from her life, Entertainment Tonight notes. “I’ve been trying so hard for so long, working, making movies, and it’s hard work,” Diaz said. «And I did not make any space for my personal life. And then I decided to stop making movies and really focus on my personal life, my personal relationships with my family, my friends. And then Benji and I met and got married almost immediately because we both knew we had to.

At one point, Diaz was among the highest paid stars in Hollywood. After several supporting roles, he broke out in 1998 with There’s Something About Mary and quickly became a superstar with the Charlie’s Angels, Shrek, Gangs of New York, and Vanilla Sky films. She starred in a number of comedies, including Bad Teacher, What Happens When You’re Expecting, The Other Woman, and Sex Tape, before letting Annie be her last film.

Ads