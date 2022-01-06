Cameron Diaz celebrates 7 years of marriage and proves that true love takes time to arrive – Metro Ecuador

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrated seven years of marriage On January 5. Both shared emotional messages through social networks and showed that a solid relationship requires work and commitment. His fans were moved by his tender words and filled them with positive messages.

Benji Madden shared a message for his daughter’s mother and showed the great love that exists between them:

“Today we are married for 7 days, I always dreamed of having a family like this: happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional, full of passion and depth. Calling it a honeymoon doesn’t quite describe it. The only real challenge is having time to enjoy it, because life goes by fast when you are happy. For always knowing that we are home, Happy Birthday Cameron, I love you. “

The actress responded to the publication with a tender message and showed how solid his relationship with the musician is:

“I love you more and more every day. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = Our love. I love you always and forever.”

Cameron Diaz recently revealed how she met her husband Benji Madden through his twin Joel Madden, and explained the reason why he was surprised to see him for the first time that made him fall head over heels in love.

In an interview for the Anna Faris podcast, Cameron Diaz recalled what it was like when he met Benji. The actress said she first met Nicole Richie, her sister-in-law, and her husband Joel Madden.

In 2014 he was in a meeting with Joel and Nicole, when he met Benji, Joel’s twin brother. Cameron remembers being immediately drawn in and wondered, “How come I haven’t seen him before?”

He also said that despite thinking that he was very attractive physically, what made her fall in love with him was his personality. Just a year after meeting they both decided to get married.

Cameron and Benji got engaged just before Christmas 2014, after seven months of knowing each other. Two weeks after their engagement, they held a home ceremony in Los Angeles attended by Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, and Drew Barrymore.

Regarding his secret wedding, he said that he had waited years to get married because he did not want to settle. So she waited to meet the ideal man for her, now she lives a happy and stable relationship.

In 2019 the couple welcomed their daughter Raddix and the famous one made the news for deciding to be a mother in her forties.

In an interview during an Instagram Live, Cameron said she was grateful to be able to do it with her husband, as motherhood is one of the best experiences she has had in their relationship.

Despite being very happy, it is important for her to keep her life private, which is why in the announcement of the birth of her daughter, she also said that would not share photos or details of your baby.