Buccaneers announce official court of Antonio Brown and assure that he had medical discharge to play

Tampa Bay terminated the wide receiver’s contract after leaving the team in its game against the Jets and they respond to injury allegations

Four days after wide receiver Antonio Brown removed his helmet and walked off the field during the game against the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers terminated his contract, effective immediately, the team announced Thursday.

“Although Antonio received treatment on his ankle and was placed on the injury report the week before the last game on Sunday, he received medical clearance to play from our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no time during the game did he indicate to our medical staff who couldn’t play.

Antonio Brown exited the game against the New York Jets and was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Getty Images

“We have tried, on multiple occasions throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an external orthopedist, however, Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and well-being of our players is of great importance to our organization.”

Brown and his attorney Sean Burstyn said Wednesday that he told the Buccaneers he was badly hurt to continue playing with an injured ankle, while head coach Bruce Arians denied knowledge of the nature of his actions, nor did he say Brown communicated. with him or the medical body that his ankle was bothering him.

A Buccaneers official, however, told ESPN that Brown was agitated at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Jets about not getting the balls his way that he was expecting and that he had to reassure him.

Brown’s attorney said the catcher’s ankle injury, and not the balls in his direction, were the source of Brown’s frustration.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht told ESPN On Thursday, Brown and his agent applied last week to guarantee the remaining $ 2 million in incentives from his contract for this season and the team rejected the request.





In a statement issued Wednesday, Brown said he was forced to play with an injured ankle and will require surgery, which is why he exited Sunday’s game so abruptly in the third quarter.

An NFL spokesperson told ESPN this Thursday that Brown would not be subject to a penalty from the league for his actions during Sunday’s game.

Annoyed on the bench, Brown, who had been on the field for 26 plays, stripped off his jersey, gear, jersey and threw his gloves into the stands. He then ran down the end zone while both teams were on the field and waved to the fans as he made his way to the locker room.

He accused the Buccaneers of wrongly describing his actions on the field as a “mental problem” rather than a refusal to play because of pain.

Licht said Brown didn’t tell anyone in the Bucs’ medical staff Sunday that his ankle was bothering him before or during the game.

Licht noted that the Buccaneers made “reasonable arrangements” to close this matter earlier in the week if Brown did indeed have a game injury and the wide receiver refused to cooperate.

Brown said Wednesday that he underwent an MRI on Monday, revealing broken bone fragments, a torn bone ligament and loss of cartilage. He also said the Bucs tried to send him to a “junior physician,” rather than the ones he sought in New York City, including Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery, where he had scheduled the operation. He claims the Bucs gave him “a few hours notice to report” and “ordered him under penalty of punishment.”

Licht indicated to ESPN that the Bucs made two medical appointments in New York for Brown so they could put him on injured reserve and pay him for the rest of the year and did not show up for both appointments. The team could still have put him on injured reserve if Brown sent his medical records, but he did not return text messages or calls, Licht said.

Licht said the Bucs could have made those appointments in Tampa as well, but they knew Brown was in New York. Brown and his agent did not send the Bucs medical information about his visit to the doctor this week, Licht said, and he has yet to return calls from the team.

Health over Wealth # Barbarian pic.twitter.com/5pxjpZ6491 – AB (@ AB84) January 6, 2022

This Thursday morning, Brown posted social media screenshots of alleged text exchanges with Arians on Thursday, December 30 and Friday about the condition of his ankle, describing the image in his Instagram post with, “The coach said that we never spoke. “

In another post, Brown said that none of his peers knew about the alleged argument with Arians.

Don’t get it twisted. My brothers have been good to me. From Tom to practice squad, we were a top-level unit. They have been good to me and knew nothing about my talks with coach last week. The team mishandled this situation. They let me down and, more importantly, my teammates. – AB (@ AB84) January 6, 2022

“My brothers have been good to me. Since Tom [Brady] until the practice team, we were a top-notch unit, “Brown posted on his Twitter account.” They’ve been good to me and they didn’t know anything about my conversations with the coach last week. The team mishandled this situation. They disappointed me and, more importantly, my teammates. “

Antonio Brown stripped off his uniform, threw his gloves into the stands, and walked into the locker room as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the New York Jets. AP Photo

He also posted a complaint Thursday about a deal with Brady’s coach Alex Guerrero and tagged Brady in the posts, saying “Tom Brady’s guy Alex Guerrero charged $ 100,000 for never working with me. How you work with people! So! This is what I was dealing with. ” He posted something similar on Twitter, something he later deleted, with “… it must be part of these guys’ plans from the start.”

Brown first suffered the ankle injury in Week 6 and missed five games. He was then suspended for three games after an NFL investigation found he released a missing COVID-19 vaccination card.

He returned in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers, catching 10 passes for 101 receiving yards. But it also aggravated the injury, and as a result, he did not participate in Thursday and Friday practice last week and was officially reported as questionable prior to the game against the Jets.

Arians was not at those practices because he was self-quarantined at home after testing positive for COVID-19, but he was kept abreast of all practices and the status of all players.