Broncho Vaxom, sold in pharmacies

The news hit hard in Italy, because Dr. Donata Vercelli is from there, whom we cited days ago for having scientifically verified that the OM-85 bacterial lysate, for sale in Mexican pharmacies as Broncho Vaxom, inhibits and prevents infections, including Covid-19.

It is undoubtedly a turning point in the fight against the coronavirus, because the news was released days ago on Italian open television, precisely in the program, Stasera Italy, de la Rete 4, by Donata Vercelli herself.

Professor of Molecular Medicine at the University of Arizona, Vercelli spearheaded this exceptional discovery, and cites the drug Broncho Vaxom, an immunostimulant used to prevent respiratory tract infections, even in children, as effective against Covid-19.

The scientific finding on the pretreatment of cells with OM-85, used for almost 60 years, which prevents infection by SARS-CoV-2, was carried out by Vercelli together with Janko Nikolich-Zugich, member of BIO5, and Jennifer Uhrlaub, associate research scientist.

During the aforementioned interview, Vercelli explained the discovery: “We have found a drug that can inhibit and prevent infection with the Covid virus because it suppresses the expression of the proteins to which this virus adheres: if there is no connection, there will be no entry of the virus; if there is no entry of virus, there is no infection or, in any case, it will be greatly diminished. And this is the discovery that we have made ”.

Asked if the drug is on the market, Vercelli said that “it is a drug that has been used for several decades. We are talking about a drug whose scientific name is OM-85. The drug is commonly sold in pharmacies and helps prevent infections and is a treatment that in a sense should function as an umbrella, regardless of the variants that circulate.

Read more: WHO finds more evidence that Omicron affects the upper respiratory tract

Photo Lavoro Lazio.

Broncho Vaxom would help with all variants of Covid-19

In the same vein, the researcher stated, in the report that was released by the media throughout the peninsula that “it is a different medicine from vaccines and is complementary to them.” The drug is present in all pharmacies under the name Broncho Vaxom: “It has probably been used for 50-60 years and has this purpose: generally in winter seasons, in autumn, when respiratory tract infections are common, it is used as an immunomodulator to protect the respiratory tract from the consequences of a viral infection or even the infection itself, in a very general way ”.

Consulted precisely about how it works against Covid-19, the learned explained that “it works against Covid in our studies, which are laboratory studies, it is important to say this: these are experimental studies, it has not yet been tested against Covid, against disease. But yes, what basically happens is that it prevents the virus from entering the cells, because it closes its access, greatly lowering the expression of the molecules to which this virus adheres and if the virus does not adhere, it does not enter and does not infect. This is what this drug does in the cells of our airways. It is a drug that has a very high safety profile and very low toxicity, and in this sense – it is important to underline – it is a drug that could be tested well and soon ”.

According to the fundamentals of the research, originally published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, “the idea is to use bacterial lysate to train our immune system to protect us from viruses, in the same way as those who are exposed regularly. farm animals are protected against a multitude of bacteria and other microbes ”.

Finally, it is worth saying that the research of Vercelli and team was supported in part by OM Pharma SA, the BIO5 Institute and by the National Institute of Environmental Health of the National Institutes of Health of the United States.

It may interest you: They discover that OM-85 bacteria put an end to Covid-19 infections