Britney Spears celebrates having her first glass of wine in 13 years

After ending the judicial protection that weighed on her for 13 years, the singer Britney Spears He has once again shown that he is making the most of his regained freedom, as when he enjoyed a romantic getaway to Mexico a few weeks ago with his boyfriend Sam asghari, to celebrate the couple’s betrothal.

In this case, pop princess decided to have her first glass of wine in more than a decade, loosening her hair to the rhythm of the music of her good friend Madonna. Britney has thus vindicated her right to pamper herself a bit and be carried away by her desires, something that until recently was practically prohibited.

“It sure seems strange to see me dancing to Madonna. It’s not that I’m trying, it’s that I’m getting carried away… That’s what his music achieves. I have had my first glass of wine in 13 years, I think it was about time, “wrote the American singer in her account. Instagram, before reminding his followers that looking after their needs and desires is something that, curiously, he has learned from his maligned family.

“My family taught me well with their actions to be selfish and to love oneself, So here we go! In a world where we all have the right to talk, drive, buy alcohol, party, have money … I’m going to have to apologize for enjoying life in full view of the world. What was he thinking? Nobody is perfect! ”Britney added in her ironic post.

