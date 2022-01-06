Brazil will carry out tests to verify air safety in the face of 5G

EFE.- Brazil entered the list of countries that will verify if 5G -the latest generation technology that the South American country will debut this year- it can put the safety of aircraft in its airspace at risk, a matter of global concern that has already set off alarms in the United States.

The person in charge of the studies will be the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, as confirmed by industry sources consulted by Efe, although the company did not want to give details about the matter and at this time only indicated that it has accompanied the issue and oriented its employees to guarantee “the highest degree of security” in its air operations , through a statement.

“Embraer has been following discussions on the potential impacts of 5G telecommunications technology on aviation, it has continuously collaborated with the competent aeronautical authorities and has guided its operators to ensure the highest level of safety in the operation of Embraer aircraft in this scenario ”, says the note sent by the company.

However, the National Telecommunications Agency itself (Anatel, regulator) confirmed that Embraer asked it through an official letter to support the definition of the tests, a request that will be evaluated by the department in charge of promoting the efficient use of the radio spectrum in the country in the regulatory entity.

In a note sent to Efe, Moisés Moreira, Anatel advisor and president of the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions to Interference Problems (Gaispi), stated that Embraer expressed “its intention to conduct flight and ground tests to verify the susceptibility of its aircraft to 5G.”

The issue took hold in the country after the United States Government was forced to ask two operators (AT&T and Verizon) for a maximum extension of two weeks for the activation of the network, scheduled for this date, after the concern expressed by the American Boeing and its main rival, the European Airbus, the largest aircraft manufacturers in the world.

With the alarms set off in one of the main powers on the planet, Anatel is analyzing the matter “Carefully and cautiously”, as Moreira explained.

“It is noteworthy that the main band for the implementation of 5G networks, the subject of this discussion, is 3,500 MHz, which in Brazil corresponds to the 3,300 to 3,700 MHz band, and therefore is located at a lower frequency than the one used in the United States, it ranges from 3,700 to 3,980 MHz, ”said the letter sent to EFE.

According to the expert, the equipment used in the aircraft (radio altimeters) operates in the range of 4,200 to 4,400 MHz, thus 5G in Brazil “is at least 500 MHz away from the operating frequency of these equipment, while in the United States this distance is just over 200 MHz ”.

By having that greater frequency distance, which is known as the “guard band” in the South American power, there are better conditions and a lower risk of interference.

The Ministry of Communications was more emphatic than Anatel and highlighted that none of the bands that will be used to implement 5G in Brazil (700 MHz; 2.3 GHz; 3.5 GHz; and 26 GHz), represent “some risk for the aircraft operation, as seen in the United States ”, in a response sent to EFE.

Brazil secured its entry into 5G technology this year following an auction in November, where the big winners were the subsidiaries in the country of the Spanish Telefónica (Vivo), the Mexican Telecom América (Claro) and the Italian TIM, which will operate the network in the 3.5 GHz band.

The service should start operating in the main Brazilian capitals in July of this year and the release of the band will be conditional on the execution of protection measures for satellite systems.

“Until the start of the activation of the 5G stations, if Anatel identifies the need for additional measures to protect the equipment used by the aircraft, these will be adopted and disclosed in due time,” said the regulatory body’s expert.

