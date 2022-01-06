Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: These are the shortest marriages in Hollywood | ENTERTAINMENT

Following the separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, here we share a list of the shortest marriages in Hollywood.

On the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

After the portal TMZ reveal that Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, celebrities decided to show their faces and confirm this news that has surprised thousands of netizens.

“This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not comment and asks that the family have privacy at this time, “said Robert Offer, legal representative of Angelina Jolie.

For its part, the actress’s manager said that she does everything for the well-being of her children. “Angelina will always do whatever it takes to protect them,” he said, according to Infobae.

But that’s not all, Brad Pitt sent a statement to People magazine in which he expressed the following: “I am very sad about this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our children. I beg the press to give them the space they deserve during this difficult time. “

It is worth mentioning that Angelina Jolie filed for divorce last Monday after two years of marriage for “irreconcilable differences.” Various American media speculate about an alleged infidelity, while others believe that she does not agree with the way that Brad Pitt raise your children.

But the case of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is not the only one in show business. Such is the case of well-known celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd, who were only married 4 months.

