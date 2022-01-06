BMW has created an in-car cinema with a 31 “8K screen

Image : BMW.

CES took a step closer to replacing car shows this year, not just with new vehicle introductions, but also revelations of concept automotive technologies that might one day be common. For example, BMW sees a future in which cars are equipped with monstrous 31-inch 8K resolution screens that turn vehicles into cinemas on wheels to keep passengers distracted on road trips.

Since televisions have been small enough to get into moving vehicles, automakers have added them to keep rear seat passengers like children and others calm and entertained as they travel from point A to point B. But while modern LCD screens can be discreetly hidden in the back of seats or quietly retract into the roof of a vehicle, they are typically much smaller than the screens we enjoy at home. At BMW they believe that it doesn’t have to be this way.

During CES 2022 the company introduced a concept called Theater Screen, which, as the name implies, is an ultra-wide screen that retracts from the padded, internal part of a car roof and, with a size At 31 inches, it takes up almost the entire width of the vehicle and the space between the roof and the top of the front seat backs. It has an aspect ratio of 32: 9 and a resolution of around 8000×2000 pixels, allowing you to enjoy a 4K movie in 16: 9 and at the same time you can enjoy additional content on both sides.

Image : BMW.

It has built-in Amazon Fire TV, and the “Cinema Screen” also relies on a 5G mobile connection to stream content on the road, while the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System brings cinema-quality sound to passengers. that are behind the driver. The experience is further enhanced when the screen is lowered, activating retractable sun visors to cover the vehicle’s side and rear windows to help darken the interior and make the giant screen stand out even more.

A screen of that size and in that position will completely prevent the use of the rear view mirror, but taking into account features like backup cameras that are now required in countries like Canada for all new cars, an LCD screen on the windshield with a view live from a rear-facing camera should solve any visibility problems presented by the cinema screen. The question is, when and at what price can you buy a BMW with a movie theater in the back seat? That remains to be seen. There will undoubtedly be a lot of interest in the concept at CES this year, but we may not see amenities like this in production cars until they are able to drive themselves reliably.

Fire TV in the car

While BMW’s implementation of Amazon’s Fire TV in the car is over the top but great (and who knows when we’ll actually see it), Amazon is working to get its TV streaming platform to actually hit cars this very year.

Amazon He launched Fire TV last year on the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer in some territories. This year, we can expect to see Fire TV on more cars, including Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chrysler Pacifica, Ford Explorer, and Lincoln Navigator.

Amazon’s Fire TV platform doesn’t have a navigation system like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which means all you get on it is content, so perhaps the best possible place to watch Fire TV is in the back seat of a BMW of ridiculous proportions and not in the in-dash entertainment system.