Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker rocked Adele’s “Easy On Me”

Travis Barker, drummer for Blink-182, turned Adele’s hit ballad “Easy on me”On a powerful rock theme. A completely different version with a great result.

The musician shared 30 seconds on your account from Instagram with a video where he is seen hitting the patches hard.

In less than a day, the post had more than 1 million views and many comments. “This is incredible. We need a pop punk record from Adele, ”wrote one fan. His couple Kourtney kardashian I add some hearts.

Lately, the musician played with his colleague Machine Gun Kelly, on the track “Tickets to My Downfall”, and shared the study with Avril Lavigne.

“Easy On Me”, the great success of Adele

In November, the singer’s 30th album became best-selling of the year in the United States, as published by the MRC Data organization. In this case, sales in vinyl, CD, streaming and digital download were added.

In this way, the English singer surpassed the album. Evermore from Taylor Swift, published in December 2020.

“30”, a long-awaited album that had a very good acceptance

The material sold more than 500,000 copies in the United States in a few days. Let’s remember that the album came out on Friday, November 19. Weeks passed, and almost two months after its publication, it is still at the top of the list of successes.

30 broke another record by surpassing the sales of any album sold in the last 11 years. In the UK, the numbers were also shocking: 167,000 units sold in less than a week.

Adele bought a mansion from Sylvester Stallone for $ 58 million

Adele started 2022 with everything. The British singer bought a luxurious mansion from Sylvester Stallone for 58 million dollars.

The property that belonged to the famous actor has 5,665 square meters and is located in the exclusive area of North Beverly Park (Beverly Hills) and has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Check out the mansion Adele bought from Sylvester Stallone. (Photos: Adele – Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP, File / Mansion – Rila Social Real Estate / Stallone – AP / Richard Shotwell / Invision)

Other figures also live in the neighborhood, such as Rod Stewart and restorer Lisa Vanderpump. The initial price was 110 million dollars, but the actor decided to lower it in order to finalize the sale.

A giant swimming pool in an incredible location (Photo: The MLS).

The details of the mansion Adele bought

It comprises a main house and a separate one for guests. As described by realtor Barron N. Hilton, the garage has a great view, with room for eight cars, and actemperature change control.

Adele will enjoy a one wine cellar, a cinema, a kitchen run by a professional chef, a major gym, a swimming pool giant and its corresponding spa.

Another large room in the mansion (Photo: The MLS).

Last time it was listed for sale, the mansion was featured with all of the Stallone-inspired artwork, including statues and statuettes of his most beloved characters such as Rambo and Rocky.

A statue of Rocky in the living room (Photo: The MLS).

Also, the 1,230-square-meter home is known as “The house that Rocky built”. In the next few days it will surely have another name.