Black Adam looks menacing in new photos from his movie as Dwayne Johnson assures that the battle between the antihero and Superman will one day come

Following the presentation of a striking cover focused on the film, during this week Total Film magazine (via Games Radar +) released a new batch of photos of Black Adam.

These images do not represent scenes from the film, but instead offer a behind-the-scenes look at the production starring Dwayne johnson and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle cruise).

But although the photos do not tell us much about the plot of this film that will include a version of the Justice Society, in them it is also possible to appreciate a little more of Johnson’s characterization as Black Adam and frankly the actor looks quite threatening .

However, while it might seem that “The Rock” has always been comfortable in the suit, in his conversation with Total Film, Johnson said that initially things did not work out with the costume.

“These are the best costume manufacturers in the business, they have made all the most incredible costumes. They are very talented. I put on the suit and hated that costume ”, Johnson said. “Everything was padded. So immediately it started to rip, cut and tear. When I wore that costume the second time without padding, just cut in a way that enhanced the work that had been done, I felt, ‘I’m Black Adam.’

Although Johnson is in good physical condition, the actor said that he trained especially for the role of Black Adam.

“I wanted to arrive not only in the best shape of my career, but also in the kind of way that befits an unstoppable supervillain who becomes an antihero,” the ex-fighter pointed out.

Black Adam will obviously focus on the character who became known as Shazam’s most classic rival in the comics, however, following the more recent interpretations of that figure from the DC Universe, Johnson himself you don’t want to directly brand him as a villain.

“There was always something unique, different about Black Adam”, the actor told Total Film. “He was a villain, an antihero, depending on his interpretation of what a villain is. I loved the idea that her grief and anger stemmed from loss and were fueled by oppression. And at some point, he refused to be held any further. If you hurt him, his family or his people, you will die. Point. It’s that simple “.

Black adam It will be released in July 2022 and La Roca continues to insist that with this “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” In fact, the actor is still confident that one day his character will be able to fight Superman on the big screen.

“You have a chance to build these characters correctly”, Johnson explained. “We paid attention to some of the traps that other movies had experienced in the past, in the DC world, and what rightly made many fans unhappy and angry, and as a fan, I was one of them. ”.

“So we make sure to respect tradition and mythology, but we don’t allow ourselves to be creatively handcuffed. We can do anything if we keep the audience first. So for me there is a battle that is going to come one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who this Superman will be, and I don’t know who will play him. It’s fine. I don’t need to know now. But I’m sure I do. And that’s based on what the fans want. We work backwards from there ”, concluded.