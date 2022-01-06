Bitcoin price falls to $ 43,700 after Fed reaffirms plans to raise interest rates

Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market as a whole tumbled as the equity markets fell back on sounding The closing bell after the Federal Reserve’s December FOMC meeting minutes showed the regulator is committed to lowering its balance sheet and raising interest rates in 2022.

As the stock markets corrected, the price of BTC followed suit by falling below $ 44,000, This triggered a cascade of liquidations that reached USD 222 million in less than an hour.

Total settlements. Source: Coinglass

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that After hovering around the support at $ 46,000 for the past few days, Bitcoin was hit by a selloff that took the price to an intraday low of $ 43,717.

4-hour chart for the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Based on the current situation, the Fed is expected to start raising its benchmark interest rate in March, “which would mean that the reduction of the balance could begin before the summer.”

Here’s a look at what cryptocurrency analysts are saying about the latest Bitcoin price drop in BTC and what could happen in the coming weeks as the Fed’s easy money policies come to an end and rates come to an end. interest begin to rise.

Capitulation hovers below $ 44,000

A harbinger of the January 5 pullback was offered by cryptocurrency analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user, Rekt Capital, who public the chart below highlighting the “many similarities between this BTC range and May 2021”.

BTC / USD 1-week chart. Source: Twitter

Rekt Capital said:

They both saw BTC consolidate within two bull market EMAs (ie 21-week green and 50-week blue EMA). If BTC is to repeat history, a capitulation event could take place in which BTC briefly deviates below the blue 50 EMA. “

BTC needs to get back the $ 46,000

Cointelegraph analyst and contributor Michaël van de Poppe offered a deeper look at May’s price action, who public The graph below detailing how BTC performed during the latest sharp market pullback.

4-hour chart for the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

van de Poppe said:

“And the scenario of the drop below $ 46,000 is taking place in Bitcoin here. The question is: will we be hanging here, taking the liquidity and getting back above $ 46,000? In that case, the bottom line is here. “

If the price does not break above $ 46,000, the market could be in an extended bearish period that has the potential to see BTC fall back to the low range of $ 30,000.

The scenario currently facing the market was succinctly addressed in the following graphic posted by the options trader and pseudonymous Twitter user, Nunya Bizniz.

BTC price vs. RSI. Source: Twitter

Nunya Bizniz said:

“Monthly BTC – The dips below the current RSI level have been ugly. This time?”

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.123 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 39.4%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: