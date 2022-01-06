Billionaire Ray Dalio advises against having cash and bonds amid the paradigm shift in America.

American billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, reiterated on Tuesday his warning against holding cash and bonds, amid the current paradigm shift in the US, driven by the massive monetization of the debt and the interventionism of the Federal Reserve in the financial markets.

“The printing of money and the purchase of debt assets has made the rates of interest are so low that it is stupid to have cash and bonds“The media cites a post published by Dalio on the LinkedIn platform.” If you don’t get an interest rate, why are you going to keep your money there? You are guaranteed to get lousy interest rates, especially in cash, “he warns.

It also recommended “considering the possibility of minimizing your ownership of cash and bonds in dollars, euros and yen (and / or borrowing from these) and putting the funds in a highly diversified asset portfolio “.

“Investments should be reserved for stocks and assets to protect against inflation, especially in countries with healthy finances and well-educated and civil populations that have internal order,” says the billionaire investor.

“The amount of financial assets relative to actual assets is dangerously high, which could lead to a move of the type ‘bank run‘”he explained, referring to the panic that moves people to withdraw their money from banks, fearing that the system will collapse and not answer for their savings.

On the change of paradigms, the American magnate affirmed that these “usually last about 10 years, with occasional large corrections”, driven by conditions that “lead them to oscillate from one extreme to the other,” so that each paradigm is likely to is rather the opposite of the previous one.