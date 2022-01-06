Billie Eilish to get her own DLC on Beat Saber on September 21

The very young singer Billie Eilish (in December she will be 20 years old), with only two albums on the market, will premiere a musical pack in Beat Saber on Tuesday, September 21. It will contain 10 songs, of which their titles have not been provided, taken from both their 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, as of its recent launch Happier Than Ever. Its price will be € 12.99 or € 1.99 each song.

Of this new DLC it is surprising that less than a month has passed since the publication of the previous one dedicated to Skrillex’s dubstep electronic music and it also intrigues how the generally dark and melancholic compositions of this artist will adapt to the format. Beat Saber.

With his whispery singing, the use of instruments like the ukulele and piano, coupled with little touches of electronic production by his brother Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s style is hard to define, so it is usually assigned the label of alternative pop.

Among his best known songs are Bad Guy, Lovely, When The Party’s Over, Bury A Friend or Ocean eyes, which he published in Soundcloud when I was only 13 years old. She is also the author of No time to die, the song of the credits with which the new James Bond film will begin.