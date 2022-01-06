Billie Eilish: “Exposing me to pornography at age 11 damaged my sex life”

Drafting

BBC News World

December 15, 2021

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Eilish said viewing child pornography left her “devastated.”

American singer-songwriter and songwriter Billie Eilish described how she suffered from nightmares after being exposed to “abusive” pornography since the age of 11.

In a conversation with the digital radio station SiriusXM, the 19-year-old star said that, after reflecting on the consequences of his contact with such content, he feels “devastated”.

“Exposing myself to pornography at age 11 damaged my sex life,” she said. And she explained that that experience did not allow her to “say no to things that were not good” when she started having sex.

“It was because I thought that was what was supposed to attract me,” said the artist who has won seven Grammy Awards.

Eilish, who is about to turn 20, he has been in the public eye for much of his teens.

She tends to wear loose, baggy clothes and talks frequently about her body image and how her figure was sexualized in her teens.

The topic of pornography came up in the interview when the song was referenced. Male Fantasy (“Male fantasy”), from his latest album Happier Than Ever (“Happier than ever”).

In that ballad, she sings about being home alone being distracted by pornography while remembering a broken relationship.

He told the show host Howard Stern that he now thinks that pornography “is a shame”, after having seen as a child content that you describe as “violent” and “abusive”.

In particular, Eilish criticized the way in which pornography reflects women’s bodies and their sexual experiences.

“I didn’t understand why that was a bad thing. PI taught what it was the way that you learned to have sexual intercourse“And he added that his mother was” horrified “when it was told.

“I defended him and I thought he was one of the group of smart guys who talked about it. And I thought it was great because he had no problems with it and I didn’t see what was wrong with it.”

The singer-songwriter says she believes that seeing that content when she was so young it “destroyed” his brain and gave him nightmares.

He noted that it is a “real problem” that pornography can distort what is normal during sex, including the issue of consent.

That opinion is shared by experts and organizations that focus on the well-being of children, including Unicef. They agree that early exposure to pornography can be harmful.

They indicate that abusive pornography and the misogynistic acts committed in it can lead to the normalization of these and that they can affect the mental health of children, among other negative effects.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Billie Eilish is known for dressing in baggy clothing to prevent the public from focusing attention on her body.

Eilish also commented on a variety of other issues in her interview, including what it’s like to date someone while in the public eye and what it was like to contract COVID-19 in the middle of this year despite being vaccinated.

At 18 she became the youngest musical artist in history to win the four main Grammy Awards in the same year, when in 2020 she won the statuettes for new artist, album, album and song.

Eilish confessed to Stern that her fame made it difficult for her to date someone.

Regarding the contagion of covid-19, she said that she was ill for almost two months.

And she added that, if she had not been vaccinated, she might have died: “I want to make it clear that it is because of the vaccine that I am fine. I think that if I had not been vaccinated, I would have died, because I was sick.”