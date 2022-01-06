Billie Eilish: “Exposing me to pornography at age 11 damaged my sex life”

Billie Eilish during an event in 2021

Eilish said viewing child pornography left her "devastated."

American singer-songwriter and songwriter Billie Eilish described how she suffered from nightmares after being exposed to “abusive” pornography since the age of 11.

In a conversation with the digital radio station SiriusXM, the 19-year-old star said that, after reflecting on the consequences of his contact with such content, he feels “devastated”.

“Exposing myself to pornography at age 11 damaged my sex life,” she said. And she explained that that experience did not allow her to “say no to things that were not good” when she started having sex.

“It was because I thought that was what was supposed to attract me,” said the artist who has won seven Grammy Awards.

