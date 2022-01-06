Billie Eilish and Kanye West would headline the Coachella 2022 line-up!

Already in 2021 we saw the return of several festivals around the world and it is expected that in 2022 the good inertia will continue. In that sense, it seems that there are already indications of what is coming with Coachella this year and who would be in charge of leading the actions at the Indio, California event.

Recent information suggests that Billie Eilish and Kanye West they would be the headliners of the event. This was announced by Variety according to sources close to it. However, the organizers have not revealed the full poster on social media or something like that. Could it be that this party is coming back now?

After the coronavirus pandemic came into our lives in 2020, several important musical events had to stop activities. One of the most affected, without a doubt, was the coachella festival, which on more than one occasion has had to postpone its edition after the last one in 2019.

Unlike great festivals of the style like Lollapalooza, Reading or Glastonbury, the Californian event has not been able to return to its old ways, it is expected that 2022 will finally be the year of the big return. Whether or not it will be done, because let us remember that in the United States there is a rebound in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, remains to be seen … but at least it seems that the organizers they already have in their sights those who will star in the line-up.

According to Variety, the people behind Coachella 2022 point out that Billie Eilish and Kanye West be the artists who head the next edition of the festival. In the information provided by sources close to the aforementioned media, it is said that the young pop star would be the one to close the activities on Saturdays, while the iconic rapper would do the same on Sundays.

Other artists who would enter the equation are Swedish House Mafia, but of the famous Swedish DJs it has not been commented on which days they would put together their show (although they could well be the third headliner artist for Sunday, for example). Also a few weeks ago, it was reported that the festival organization had given up on having Travis scott as one of its main artists for the next edition, this after the tragedy that took place in the activities of Astroworld (HERE the info).

Recall that the Houston rapper was included in the 2020 poster, but with the various cancellations and calendar moves, the event could not be carried out. Another band that was going to present was Rage Against The Machine, but they were officially discarded.

When will Coachella 2022 be held?

So far, Coachella 2022 is officially scheduled to take place on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24. The issue, as we mentioned, is to see if the festival can be carried out since in recent weeks there was a growth in coronavirus infections derivatives of the Omicron variant in the USA.

This has already caused some award ceremonies such as This year’s Grammys were postponed until further notice. This was announced by the Recording Academy this Wednesday, January 5. The complete news in the following article: