Benjamin Mendy transferred to a maximum security prison | Tweet

Maximum security…

Benjamin Mendy, French footballer of the Manchester City, continue living a real nightmare since he entered prison last September for the accusations with seven counts of rape.

The world champion was transferred from the prison he was in in Liverpool to HMP Manchester Prison, known as Strangeways.

The UK prison authorities authorized the transfer of the French footballer to a maximum security jail as they feared for their physical integrity.

Mendy spent Christmas in one of the toughest jails in the country, where the last December 23. Louis Saha Matturie, the other defendant of the seven counts of rape along with Mendy, he has also been transferred to the same prison.

Witnesses say that the prison change was due to fear of an ataque to french: “So much Mendy as Saha They have been transferred because it is such a high-profile case. Their safety had to be ensured and it was understood that a category A prison would be better equipped to deal with possible risk situations ”.

The French defender already lived in a risky situation on his first night in Chester Prison. Mendy went into shock when she saw her cell and her companions for the first time.

Apparently due to a misunderstanding caused by language, I thought I would go to VIP wing when, in reality, he had been assigned to the VP wing. The latter was aimed at mProtect prisoners who are vulnerable to assault by his peers.

Football player, who is suspended from salary by Manchester City, carries on pre-trial detention north of Liverpool since 27 August, and since then he has seen his defense submit three requests for parole, all of which have been denied.

Mendy now he is accused of eight crimes against five different women, included seven counts of rape related with four women.

(With information from Clear Brand)