‘Being champion in Chivas has much more merit’

Jesus Molina seeks to raise a title with Sacred Flock, which according to him would have more merit for playing only with Mexican players and for the large number of young people he has in his squad Chivas.

“Being a champion with Chivas It has much more merit, especially in recent tournaments that are being given the opportunity to young people, with pure Mexican, that is something that I do not see as a disadvantage, but as a great merit.

That a team can be champion with pure Mexican, with many young people, with many homegrown players. It has been complicated for us, but we are in the search of with our weapons to be able to lift that championship, “he said in a talk with TUDN.

In addition, Molina He hopes to be a champion with the Chivas to be able to close his football career with a flourish after his passage with Striped, Tigers Y America.

“He came from an important team like Rayados, which has been growing in recent years, but with all due respect they do not represent a hierarchy, in titles, which is Chivas And I took it for that, consolidating my career, I visualize myself lifting a trophy with Chivas, it would be putting the cherry on the cake, being able to be champion in a big team “, he concluded Molina.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: JESÚS MOLINA: ‘CHIVAS IS REPRESENTED ON THE COURT AND WITH WHAT PEOPLE SEE OUTSIDE’