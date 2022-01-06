BBVA alerts of fraud through text messages

The BBVA Mexico bank issued a fraud alert to its account holders through SMS text messages and, later, telephone calls.

On its official website, it announced that in recent days a series of malicious messages that supplant the identity of the Bank, and notify the recipients that an incident has occurred related to their bills, cards or other banking products, so they must “verify” their data through a link that appears in the message.

The link directs the BBVA users to a fraudulent website that requests confidential information, such as the RFC, INE, passport, cards, access code, cell phone number, among others.

Subsequently, the confidential data is used by cybercriminals to carry out the second attack, this time through a phone call.

An alleged telephone operator that pretends to be an employee BBVA contacts the people who previously provided their information and indicates that fraudulent bank transactions were detected.

It is indicated that for get your money backYou will receive a code via SMS and, if it does not arrive, the customer will be asked to generate it and provide it during the call.

With the access codes obtained from the fraudulent website and the codes sent by SMS, the cybercriminals they obtain all the necessary data to carry out the fraudulent movements on behalf of the victims.