Bad movies that managed to exceed one billion at the box office

With great movies hitting theaters almost every month, or depending on the streaming situation, we can say that we live in the era of blockbusters. Well, technically not all movies go blockbusters but we know that studios choose certain titles to work on as if they were. And it is that at present, companies are betting much more on mass productions both on the set and in the budget, hoping that their collection is as large as what they risk. Much of this has to do with properties known and established in the public mind, but not one created from scratch.

After spending hundreds of millions on a process that includes not only the making but also the marketing of a movie, such as those expensive advertising campaigns to promote a premiere, producers hope at the very least that their product will do very well in the sale of tickets, break records, and secure work (and more money) for years to come with the arrival of potential sequels that get more people to the movies. Few films have been fortunate enough to be among the highest grossers, but a few more have at least achieved something more significant in terms of money.

While some stories have the potential to become blockbusters, fewer pass the long-awaited $ 1 billion mark. When it comes to money, sometimes it doesn’t matter how you do it, because sometimes it happens that there are films that do not perform very well in the local market, but they become a massive triumph thanks to international audiences. It also doesn’t really matter if critical reception is poor if enough people are interested in a story to continue with it despite what is being said in the media.

That is the case of the films that we will mention in this list: bad films that despite receiving terrible comments turned into money-generating machines that have even received sequels despite the fact that the quality does not improve with the passage of time.

Jurassic World – 71%

The movie that continued the Jurassic franchise isn’t as bad as others we’ll mention here, but it’s arguably the worst installment in its respective franchise. It’s frankly absurd how much money he made Jurassic worldAs only Steven Spielberg’s original film crossed the billion mark at the global box office. We do not know how a mediocre film like the one starring Chris Pratt got to such a point, but without its success the sequels that came later would not be possible, which also seem to have a good acceptance at least in ticket sales.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – 64%

The Lord of the Rings adaptations were such a massive success that the same was attempted with other JRR Tolkien stories. The return to Middle Earth was given thanks to the book The hobbit from which came a film trilogy where one of its installments exceeded one billion and the other two were very close to achieving it. There was a lot of conflict in the production and even Guillermo del Toro would have directed it, but in the end it came to a film that was not close to the magic of the other adaptations, although it had in its favor being the first of a new series, which secured several million more.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%

The end of the sequel trilogy was divisive to say the least. It has its good times, actor appearances from early movies and more, but it also had character arcs that weren’t satisfying, a pointless plot, and it failed to deliver on all the promises the new series seemed to have made since Star Wars: Awakening. of the strength – 92%. The conclusion was epic in monetary terms as it raised more than a billion, and even this amount of money was less than what the franchise has previously achieved. Clearly, the name Star Wars attracts a lot of people no matter what happens.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 58%

Not even the aftermath of Steven spielberg are close to the original. Maybe that was a sign not to expect too much from everything that follows like the movies that are now hitting theaters. At least Jurassic World – 71% did a few things more decently than the sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which does not compensate for the deficiencies of the previous part of the story and incidentally worsens all the little that had been done well. The only reason these installments exist is for a film studio to receive money, and the truth is that that is working out quite well.

Minions – 56%

The spin-off of the Despicable Me franchise is known for being the most successful film, but it is one of its worst installments. That the Minions have become a worldwide phenomenon makes sense for their aesthetic and comic value so it’s no surprise that they have been used a lot. However, the reason they work so well in Gru’s films is because they are used enough not to be irritating or overshadow the moving parenting story between him and his adopted daughters. We cannot highlight something similar from the movie starring the yellow creatures.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55%

George Lucas is one of the main culprits behind the birth of modern blockbusters thanks to the original Star Wars trilogy. Their franchise has raised a ton of money so it’s no wonder Episode I made as much as it eventually did despite being a frustrating endeavor. Lucas’s return as director had a lot to do with it; expectations were beyond high, and when the movie hit theaters it turned out to be a sleeping pill full of bad writing and too many new characters that didn’t convince everyone.

Alice in Wonderland – 52%

Any reunion of Tim Burton with Johnny Depp has the potential to turn into a triumph for the studio on duty. Alice in Wonderland It turned out to be a mediocre film that attracted attention for its visual appearance and made a lot of money. Despite all the talent that was part of the film, this effort of the director is one of the weakest and in the end it only became another collaboration between him and this actor in failing in that regard. Its collection ensured a sequel that, although it once again had a great cast, could not achieve something similar to the success of the first.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon – 35%

Hollow, exaggerated, and noisy, the third installment in the Transformers franchise was an early proof of how terrible it would be to come in the next sequels. Not that its predecessors weren’t already, but The Dark Side of the Moon managed to become a successful billionaire regardless. We would say against all odds, but in this case it is not true because the public loves this two and a half hour long nonsense where giant robots fight against each other, and it has been proven that no matter how bad it can be, there will always be a new opportunity to repeat the success again.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Sailing Mysterious Waters – 32%

Since Johnny depp became Jack Sparrow and his first film was a huge success, Disney decided to squeeze to exhaustion this seemingly inexhaustible source of income. However, the franchise’s weariness has been felt over time and the fourth entry is perhaps the best proof, as the film attempted to start a new story after the original trilogy and it just felt like a long and boring sequence of scenarios. Caribbean. Still it was a box office, which also shows that people are a little less tired than the franchise itself is.

Transformers: Age of Extinction – 18%

The Transformers franchise is often referred to as one of the worst, as each release is louder and dumber, but viewers still flock to witness what seem like extended commercials for car brands disguised as stories of the good versus evil they face. groups with each other. That of 2014 is even one of the worst but exceeded one billion, of which almost all came from the international market. If not for this part of the box office, everything would have been a monetary failure for the study.

