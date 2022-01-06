Ariana wants you to do your makeup ‘Big’ with her beauty line

When the river sounds, water carries, and if not tell Kylie Jenner with the weeks of rumors about her new companies and her pregnancy. In the case of the little girl of the ‘klan’ it turned out to be all true, and everything seems to indicate that in the case of Ariana Grande (28) too. But before you run to uncork the bottle, you should know that we are not talking about a ‘baby Grande’ in the oven (we don’t know that), but rather that all the clues indicate that will finally launch its own beauty line.

The clues are quite clear, and they leave no room for doubt, but we still want to analyze them with you so that you are the one to judge what you think. First of all, there is a new Instagram profile called REM Beauty, which is the name of one of his songs from the album ‘Sweetener’, released in 2018. That account, although at the moment it does not have any publication, it does have a very special follower: the very mother of the singer.

In addition, it would not be unreasonable to think that this is the name chosen for her makeup line since Ariana already has a cosmetic on the market with that name, a perfume called REM which sells for about $ 55 at Ulta, in addition to their other two perfumes ‘Thank U, Next’ and ‘God Is a Woman’.

But it is that, if all this were not enough clue, for a few days there have been some mysterious REM Beauty posters that in Times Square itself, which indicates behind this launch there must be someone important. And do you want to know what the final clue is? That the best friend of the singer, Doug Middlebrook, posted a story on his Instagram profile, showing the Times Square signs and tagging Ariana.

Additionally, according to documents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), an Ariana-owned company called Thunder Road, Inc. filed applications for register a number of products under the name REM Beauty, including eye shadow, lipstick, highlighter, eyeliner, brow gel and many other makeup products.

He also submitted requests for specific product names that are based on the lyrics of various songs from his discography, such as ‘Flourishing Volumizing Mascara’, ‘At the Borderline Eyeliner’ and ‘Midnight Shadows’.