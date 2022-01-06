Apple prepares to release an F1 movie with Brad Pitt

Film industry experts have noted that Apple has won the race to produce an upcoming Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt, after a bid fight between the main studios and streaming services.

Deadline reports that Apple Original Films is negotiating exclusively to close a deal for the feature film, still untitled. Star Brad Pitt will play a veteran racing driver who will come back from retirement to mentor a young driver as he seizes his last chance for glory on the track.

Amazon, Disney, and Netflix, along with MGM, Paramount, Sony, and Universal They are in contention, although Apple has already secured a cinematic package for Pitt to act alongside the other protagonist of Ocean’s eleven Y Burn after reading, George Clooney, in an upcoming thriller, written by Jon Watts, best known for his recent productions of the franchise of Spiderman.

Legendary producer of Top gun, Jerry bruckheimer, directs the F1 project, with director Joseph Kosinski and the scriptwriter Ehren kruger. Bruckheimer’s last motorsport-themed movie was Thunder days, the NASCAR blockbuster starring Tom Cruise in 1990.

Pitt is a huge motorsports fan, and had already been part of a project with Kosinski for a film based on Carroll Shelby titled Go like hell, which – after years of failing to raise the necessary funding – eventually became the 2019 Matt Damon and Christian Bale Ford vs. Ferrari movie, which grossed more than $ 225 million.

Pitt also narrated Mark Neale’s 2015 MotoGP movie, Hitting the apex, in addition to having been the guest of honor at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The budget for the new production is estimated to be between $ 130 million and $ 140 million. Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has already been tied to a role in the film, the animated franchise having previously appeared. Cars and being one of the many star names to have a cameo in Zoolander 2.

In an interview with ESPN In 2019, Hamilton claimed he “had a chance” to appear in Top Gun: Maverick, whose film premiere he retired, and also revealed that he had auditioned for a role in a Hollywood movie.

“I don’t know if I will ever be good at cinema, but I’ll give it a try,” he said at the time.

Hamilton has been silent since the end of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, where he lost the opportunity to clinch his eighth championship. Afterward, he collected his knighthood at Windsor Castle, and appeared briefly at the Mercedes team factory in Brackley for the constructors’ title celebration and the farewell of Valtteri Bottas.