Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians of forcing him to play injured

Receiver Antonio Brown said he left the game against the Jets because coach Bruce Arians cut him for not wanting to play injured

U.S — Antonio Brown finally broke his silence in the face of the incident that ended his career in the Bucs, claiming the team gave him a “powerful and sometimes dangerous pain reliever” as well as forcing him to play despite knowing he had a serious ankle injury.

Brown, 33, removed his jersey and gear and walked off the Met Life field in Week 17’s game against New York Jets.

Antonio Brown removed his clothing in the game against the Jets. AP

“Due to my commitment to the game, I gave in to direct pressure from my coach to play injured. Despite the pain, I got dressed. The staff injected me with what I now know was a powerful and sometimes dangerous pain reliever that the NFLPA warned against. use, and I gave it my all for the team, “he said Brown in a statement issued by his lawyer.

2 Related

The 7-time Pro Bowl He continued, ensuring that the pain reached a point where he could no longer bear it.

“I played until it became clear that I could not use my ankle to fulfill my playing responsibilities safely. On top of that, the pain was extreme. I sat on the touchline and my coach approached me, very upset, And he yelled, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I said, ‘It’s my ankle.’ But he knew it. “

AB stated that a Bruce arians, Tampa Bay’s head coach, didn’t care and demanded that he get back in the game.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Brown notes that he responded, “Coach, I can’t.” Instead, he yelled at me, “It’s over!” As he ran his finger down his throat. “The coach told me that if I didn’t play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs“.

“I didn’t quit. They cut me off. I didn’t walk away from my brothers. They kicked me out,” the receiver said.

As for the Bucs, Arians He claimed he never discussed an ankle injury with Antonio.

Clearly, AB and the team have two different points of view on what happened on the field, in what was one of the strangest and most surreal moments in the history of the NFL.