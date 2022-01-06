Anne Hathaway wears dirty blonde hair dye on trend

Anne Hathaway She is one of those artists that we have fallen in love with on and off the screen, whether it is starring in a film, walking the red carpet or uploading a photo to her social networks that is synonymous with her unmissable style: and her most recent post on Instagram confirm.

Yes, actress Anne Hathaway He uploaded a photo that reminds us of that fringe he used to wear when he played Andy Sachs (a few decades ago), Miranda Priestly’s assistant and her tumultuous time in the world of fashion … only now she wears it like Andy Sachs would the 40, next to a dirty blonde.

Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada.

The fringe and the dye of summer, Anne Hathaway has it

The protagonist of Devil Wears Prada uploaded a photo with a long and shaved lob (something perfect to take weight off the hair and remove some neck pain) and a fringe that reached a little below the eyebrows, and although we love the cut along with that singular fringe, we are here for the hair tone: dirty blonde.

Yes, this effect on hair comes to light now that heat is part of our routine. We say goodbye to the cold and emulate the sun’s rays even on our hair, something that we successfully accomplish with this capillary effect.

Figures like Eiza González have worn dirty blonde, even Kendall Jenner. Unlike these celebrities, Anne Hathaway has the secret to wearing it successfully in her 30s and 40s: it all starts with the cut, one that you can easily style like her medium lob, which in her case is degraffed and layered. .