Anne Hathaway: 3 Movies to Cry Available on Amazon Prime Video

We open the list of Anne Hathaway films in streaming with this one that tells the story of Emma Morley (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter Mayhew (Jim Sturgess). Both young people met the day they both finished college, without knowing it a friendship that would last a lifetime began from that day. She is a dreamy woman who has ambition to find his place in the world, he a wealthy young man who does not take anything too seriously. We see them meet in different key moments of their lives to discover that they had always been destined for each other.

Love and Other Drugs

Anne Hathaway stars in an unlikely love story. Courtesy.

Maggie (Anne Hathaway) is a strong woman and decides that one day she meets Jamie (Jake gyllenhaal), an attractive young man who is just starting a career in pharmaceutical sales. The two meet at the clinic, where Maggie is a patient who is receiving medications to suffer less from the Parkinson’s effects. The mutual attraction of both causes them to begin a passionate relationship without ties, but sometimes the love succeeds in the end.

The Miserables

The tape that gave Anne Hathaway all the accolades. Courtesy.

It is precisely with the performance of Anne Hathaway What Fantine in ‘The Miserables’, premiered in 2012, which awarded him the first statuette of his career. This is how recognition came to the Best Supporting Actress by the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs. ‘The film takes place in France in the 19th century. We meet Jean Valjean (Hugh jackman), an ex-convict who is persecuted for years and who once released agrees to take care of Cossette, Fantine’s young daughter. From then on their lives will change forever.

These types of scenes are told in film history that have the ability to freeze you, as happens when Anne Hathaway interpret the song ‘I dreamed a dream ‘, a lament that evokes happy days in the face of dreams broken by the fatality of fate in a character who must leave his job in a factory and start prostituting himself to survive. This story is based on the novel namesake of the writer Victor Hugo.