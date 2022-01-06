Angelina Jolie: ‘It’s important to support unions’ in Hollywood

The American actress Angelina Jolie supported today “the unions and those who work very hard to have a fair conditions” in Hollywood, at the presentation of the film “Eternals” at the Rome Film Festival.

“It is very important to support the unions and those who work very hard to have just, egalitarian conditions,” he declared at the press conference of the new Marvel film, directed by the Oscar-winning Chloé Zhao and which closed the Roman festival.

Jolie pointed out that, despite not being “personally involved”, those who know the sector “are trying to find a fair solution” and hoped they would.

Last week Hollywood avoided paralysis after reaching an agreement with the IATSE union, which groups audiovisual technicians, who denounced the conditions in the sector.

Most of its members have temporary contracts with the studios, generally linked to a specific project, and the conditions are set according to the guidelines agreed between the union and the AMPTP, the employer’s association that encompasses film studios and television giants such as Disney. Warner Bros. or Netflix.

On the other hand, Jolie was “privileged” to participate in the 25th film of the Marvel universe, since she shares the values ​​of “diversity” and “inclusion” of the “Eternals”, a race of immortal superheroes that tries to liberate humanity from the evil of the Deviants.

“I like the particular story, but above all I love the diversity and inclusion of this cast and this family,” said the actress, referring to the multiple origins of her companions, gender parity and the visibility of the LGTBI collective , with the first gay Marvel superhero, or mental health.

And he added that he is “hoping” that some viewers “recognize themselves as they have never done before.”

Precisely through her character, the mighty warrior Thena, Jolie hopes to help “especially the young” to understand that those who suffer from “mental health problems are also capable of being extremely powerful and strong”.

“We have all suffered. I am very fortunate for many things in my life, but I also carry damages ”, which she captured in her role thanks to long conversations with Zhao, whom she praised for her way of working.

For Jolie, ambassador of the United Nations Agency for Refugees, today there are many real heroes, such as “people who give every minute of every day of their lives to take risks for others” or migrants.

“For some they are a burden when they arrive in a country, but it is not said that they have fled for what they believe, to seek protection for their families. They leave everything and survive each day with almost nothing. They are also my heroes ”, he pointed out.