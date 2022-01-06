And Kim Kardashian? Kanye ‘Ye’ West caught on a romantic date with Julia Fox

Although Kanye west wants to return with Kim kardashian, months after their separation, the United States media have reported that Ye gave a new start to his love life after being seen with the actress Julia Fox on a romantic date in Miami, Florida.

And it is that TMZ reported that the actress from “Diamonds in the Rough” and the rapper shared an evening at the Carbone restaurant on Saturday, January 1 at night, which could mean a return of West to romantic dates.

Related news

In the images, both are seen enjoying their company. However, they also report that at the moment it is not a “serious” relationship, since apparently the position of the clan member Kardashian would remain firm on the issue of divorce, which would put Ye west as single legally.

In recent months, there has been talk of possible names of women with whom Kanye would have been related as Yasmine lopez or J Mulan. However, he has made it public that he would like to return with Kim kardashianAlthough it seems unlikely given her current relationship with Pete Davidson of the Saturday Night Live television show.

Related news

Furthermore, TMZ has also revealed that the sole intention of Kanye west return to the businesswoman is to be close to her children: North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, although the great friendship they have had after their separation speculation about his Return.

As to Fox, it is known that she has a son with Peter Artemiev; However, it has been reported by Page Six that they do not have such a good relationship, which is why they probably did a synergy while they both come out of their formal relationships.

Follow us on Google News and receive the best information.

AESC