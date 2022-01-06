And Kim Kardashian? Kanye ‘Ye’ West caught on a romantic date with Julia Fox

Although Kanye west wants to return with Kim kardashian, months after their separation, the United States media have reported that Ye gave a new start to his love life after being seen with the actress Julia Fox on a romantic date in Miami, Florida.

And it is that TMZ reported that the actress from “Diamonds in the Rough” and the rapper shared an evening at the Carbone restaurant on Saturday, January 1 at night, which could mean a return of West to romantic dates.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker