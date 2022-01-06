analysts consulted by Citibanamex – El Financiero

General inflation in Mexico in December 2021 will be 7.5 percent at an annual rate, according to the most recent Citibanamex survey of private analysis groups.

The data is lower than the 7.6 percent forecast in the previous year of December 21.

For all of 2022, the consensus forecasts that headline inflation will slow to 4.16 percent, unchanged from the previous survey.

This would indicate that this year the general price level will continue to be above the target range set by Banco de México (Banxico), of 3 percent plus / minus one percentage point.

This Friday the INEGI will release the inflation data for December 2021.

In addition, analysts estimate that in 2022 the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would grow 2.8 percent, and by 2023 the expansion would moderate to 2.2 percent.

Vector was placed with the most encouraging forecast, as it estimates that this year GDP will register an advance of 3.4 percent, followed by Epicurus Investments, which predicts an advance of 3.3 percent.

On the contrary, the poll’s own organizer, Citibanamex, estimated that this year Mexico would only register an economic advance of 1.8 percent, being the most reserved forecast, followed by Grupo Bursamétrica, which foresees an advance of 1.9 percent.

Of the 28 participants in the survey, 27 estimated that Banxico will adjust its reference rate upwards in February.

“Expectations regarding the magnitude of said adjustment remain divided, although a majority (15 out of 27) anticipate an increase of 25 points,” the Citibanamex report indicated.