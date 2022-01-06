An unboxing video reveals all the details of Samsung’s new flagships

One more leak of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra. On this occasion, the well-known channel Unbox Therapy posted a video of unboxing of the new flagships by Samsung, revealing all its possible design details and even some technical characteristics.

The video, now removed and picked up by other channels, shows apparent units dummy of the Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra that fully reveal their design. The main device of the video is the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with angular design lines and completely reminiscent of the Note series; while the Galaxy S22 and S22 + maintain the aesthetic line of the previous generation, but with what seems to be a new glass camera module, instead of metal as in the Galaxy S21.

This new leak is in line with everything that has been seen for several months: the design of the Galaxy S22 and S22 +, and the design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, leaked in its first photo from last year, but which recently also had a thorough review using other photos. According to the video, the S22 Ultra will have a matte finish, similar to the S21 Ultra, while its younger siblings will now have a mirror finish.

As if all this weren’t enough, leaker Evan Blass also recently posted a render of apparent official origin of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, complementing the photos of the unit dummy and showing that everything points to the final design that the larger model of the Galaxy S22 series will have.

In terms of technical details, the video mentions that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have an array of four cameras that barely protrude from the body:

108 megapixels main

10 megapixel 10x periscope

10 megapixel telephoto with 10x optical zoom

12 megapixels ultra wide angle





What’s more, another previous leak mentions the same cameras for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but also says it will release the new Ultra Clear Glass, a Corning product for lens coverage to avoid unwanted reflections in photographs.

It says that the S22 Ultra will have a 5,000 mAh battery, of which the Roland Quandt filter assures It will have support for 45W charging, and even shared an image of the charger of this capacity that will be sold separately.

Here’s that 45W PD Charger for your new S22 Ultra (EP-T4510) the pic I posted a while back for this was obviously the wrong one. pic.twitter.com/jZw8Gu4Giq – Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 5, 2022

All this information about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and its brothers, dleaves little to reveal in your presentation, of which although details are not yet available, it is likely to happen soon, sometime in February.