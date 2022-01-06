An infamous Tom Hanks flop is coming off Netflix this month

Ads

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office with The Matrix Resurrections, which is sending people into the trap of her previous job. However, fans may want to see the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it comes out of Netflix on January 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation. with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect throughout history and the universe.

Directed by Wachowski, his sister Lilly Wachowski, and Tom Twyker, Cloud Atlas was an adaptation of David Mitchell’s award-winning novel. However, that acclaim didn’t quite translate into the movie. It received medium reviews, with 66% critics and audiences alike on Rotten Tomatoes, and it made $ 27 million at the US box office. While its global gross was $ 130 million, it is still considered a failure for not connect with the American public.

One of the craziest things about Cloud Atlas is the fact that the actors would play several different characters throughout the movie due to the different storylines that often take place at different times. According to Hanks, that could present some unique challenges during filming. Yes, it was great. We always knew who we were playing with, the next day, ”he told Collider. “We read the call sheet, so we knew where we were going to have to be and how long it would take. Sometimes you make movies where you play the same guy, but you go to six in different locations. You shoot part of it in Iceland, you shoot part of it in the Sahara desert, and you shoot part of it in Los Angeles. This was so, but squared or cubed «.

“It was like an algorithm because the concentration and output of each of the characters was completely different,” he continued. “Everyone required a different energy and a different vibe that you carried with you all day, and they all felt different because the costume and makeup changed the way you stood or sat or tried to take a nap, sometimes. It was almost as if a large part of the “work” had been done by us. Much of what we have to do is pretend it’s happening for the first time. In this movie, literally every day, you were doing something that would never, ever happen again because that character was going to disappear in a day or two more «.

Ads