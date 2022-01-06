Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 9 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, January 5

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it in the search for the best movies, use the tools that this platform gives you. streaming.

Amazon Prime has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking it is updated in real time. Instead of wasting your time, take advantage of your previous minutes to make yourself something to snack on.

Sure you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! These are the 9 most wanted movies in the United States:

one. Being the Ricardos

Film about television pioneer Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week of the production of the series ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband Desi Arnaz face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage.

two. Time is up

An accident forces Vivien and Royan to readjust their lives little by little and begin to live in a present that may seem more stimulating than anything predefined.

3. Joe bell

The true story of a small-town working-class father who embarks on a solo walk across the United States to make a crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

Four. Daughter of the wolf

A woman returns home after traveling through the Middle East to discover that her father has passed away. In addition to the tragedy that this entails, she begins to have problems with her 13-year-old son, who constantly challenges her authority. When it is revealed that his father has left behind a large inheritance, his son is kidnapped by a local group of gangsters whose leader is a man named “Father.”

5. Tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

7. The water carrier

A 31-year-old boy, Bobby Boucher, is continually tormented by the players of the varsity team for which he works as a water carrier, due to his strange character (caused by his mother’s overprotectiveness) and to the indifference of the coach. When a new coach arrives at the team, he convinces him to play as a defense and unleash all the contained rage that he carries inside.

8. Closed for Storm

Documentary that focuses on the history of Six Flags New Orleans, a Louisiana amusement park that has been abandoned since it was flooded during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

9. My crazy family

Comedy about an ex-convict who must overcome numerous difficulties to reintegrate himself into the outside world.

10. The meeting

Riz Ahmed plays Malik Khan, an ex-marine who, after several trips to war zones, returns home to learn a sinister secret: an alien species of insects is taking over the bodies of normal-looking people.

Which are the movies that hit Amazon Prime?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with films that they are already or will become classics. What other ace will this king of the world have up his sleeve? streaming? What surprises will there be in store for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.